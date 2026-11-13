Mei Emrys shares new album, Atlas

Nation Cymru staff

Mei Emrys, the former lead singer of Vanta, has shared his eagerly-awaited album Atlas today, featuring unheard tracks alongside some of the singles that have been teased over the past four years.

Recorded intermittently at Ferlas Studio, in Penrhyndeudraeth (with long-time collaborator, Rich Roberts, at the desk), the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Llwch’ [‘Dust’] features eleven diverse and meticulously crafted tracks.

These include a number of familiar songs that have already seen the light of day as singles, such as ‘Olwyn Uwchben y Dŵr’ [‘Wheel Above the Water’], ‘Bore Sul (Yn Ei Thŷ Hi)’ [‘Sunday Morning (In Her House)’] and ‘Allan o’r Suddo’ [‘Out of the Sinking’].

But alongside these previously published tunes, ‘Atlas’ also features some hitherto unheard tracks, including the epic two-part opener, ‘Yr Heddlu Cudd’ [‘The Secret Police’], and the Oasis-inspired ‘Blodyn Haul’ [‘Sunflower’].

The collection is further augmented by the addition of new versions of ‘Mae Hi Isio Bod Ei Hun’ [‘She Wants To Be Alone / Herself’] and ‘Digwydd Cwrdd’ [‘Chance Meeting’], which extend and develop the original mixes of two of Mei’s most recent singles.

Following-on from the new album’s initial digital release, ‘Atlas’ will also subsequently be made available in both vinyl and CD formats: the physical copies of the LP will reach shops on a later (and yet to be confirmed) date, which is likely to be sometime early in the new year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mei Emrys (@meiemrys)

‘Atlas’ will be officially launched on the evening of Saturday, 14th November, when Mei will be performing at the Brondanw Arms (or ‘Y Ring’), in Llanfrothen – between Porthmadog and Blaenau Ffestiniog – after the conclusion of the international football match between Norway and Cymru.

He will then appear on S4C’s nightly ‘Heno’ programme – on Monday, 16 November – to give an acoustic rendition of the new album’s title track and assist with the draw for the Fourth Round of the Welsh Cup!

Keep up to date with Mei on Instagram and listen to the new album and more on Spotify and all other streaming platforms.