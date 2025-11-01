Mei Gwynedd returns with new single from upcoming EP

Mei Gwynedd has shared the first single from his upcoming new EP, ‘Amser’.

Following the huge and unexpected success of Band Tŷ Potas — and countless live performances — Mei Gwynedd returns with a brand new EP of original songs.

The first single, ‘Cofia Di, Ngeiriau I’, was released on October 31, with the full EP, ‘Amser’, to follow in November.

‘Cofia Di, Ngeiriau I’ is a catchy indie-pop track that combines sweet melodies with warm, personal lyrics. It continues to develop Mei’s distinctive style — Welsh pop with a wise twist, a big heart, and an ear tuned to the best bands of the ’90s and beyond.

According to Mei: “The last few years have been bonkers — so many personal changes, and so much happening in my world as a musician.

“Although Tŷ Potas nights will continue as usual, I was keen to keep releasing original songs. The ‘Amser’ EP has been like a series of little therapy sessions — about growing, losing, and loving.

“It’s a word for those who have felt alone, but in a positive and encouraging way.”

Recorded and produced by Mei himself at JigCal Studio, the tracks blend guitars, piano, drums, and layered vocals to create a nostalgic yet hopeful tone.

The artwork, by Steffan Dafydd, was originally created for S4C’s programme on Mei, ‘Cymru Ar Ganfas’, and the track was mastered by Hafod

Follow Mei on Instagram for future updates.