Meirion Ginsberg debuts new works in Cardiff gallery

Contemporary painter, Meirion Ginsberg’s first solo exhibition at Ten Gallery since becoming a represented artist in 2023 takes place this month.

‘Wyneb yn Wyneb [Face to Face]’ is an exhibition of new oil paintings which delves into his practice of character-led portraiture, and was produced during the autumn months of 2024, drawing on Ginsberg’s long-standing exploration into the figurative.

This series showcases his characteristic style of dynamic colours, thick oil paint and strong, striking faces.

The familiar and the fantastical

Ginsberg’s figures are full of personality, stylised with bold, graphic lines and often lean towards the playful.

His subjects are hybrids of characters from his life, as well as interesting faces that catch his eye from fashion magazines.

At times, he incorporates elements of pop culture and everyday life into his work, creating a blend of the familiar and the fantastical in unexpected juxtapositions.

The oil is impasto on the canvas and full of texture – the mark-making often made with the handle of the brush.

Ginsberg’s choice of materials touch on the history of portrait painting and place him within the rich tradition, and at the forefront of contemporary figurative painting in Cymru.

At the heart of ‘Wyneb yn Wyneb’ is the relationship between the painter and his subjects, and in turn our relationship – as the viewers – with the paintings. The work encourages us to meet eye to eye with the subjects, they turn to face us, catching our gaze.

Ginsberg shared: “In this exhibition, I present a cohesive body of work that reflects a deliberate yet intuitive exploration of artistic continuity.

“Each piece, while approached with varied styles, shares a unifying essence, as though created within a single, focused period.

“Stripping away techniques I had previously relied on, I embraced a more naive, openminded approach – looser, freer, and unburdened by rigid plans or expectations.

“This relaxed process allowed for a confident spontaneity, shaping works that feel natural and unforced.”

He added: “Tonally, this series marks a shift from the vibrancy of my earlier works. Subdued palettes lean into grayscale and pastel aesthetics, exuding a quiet vibrancy of their own.

“It wasn’t until the final weeks of production that I recognised the pieces as a unified whole – a realisation that underscores the organic evolution of this series”

All artworks are available to view and purchase at Gallery Ten at The Coachhouse, 143 Donald St, Cardiff CF24 4TP or online at www.gallery-ten.co.uk

