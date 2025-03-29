Melys share uplifting indie pop anthem ‘Sgleinio’

Stephen Price

Ahead of their Record Store Day UK album release, Melys have released their latest single – ‘Sgleinio’ (Shine) – a rousing slice of indie pop perfection.

The synth-infused track is the latest single from the celebrated band’s upcoming album ‘Second Wind’, arriving on 12 April.

In the glare of the modern online world, ‘Sgleinio’ explores the pressures of online life and social media and the need for self-acceptance.

‘Sgleinio’ begins with stripped back verses that feature the old art of finger clicks and claps before its chorus bursts into life with lush layered vocals, crashing guitars and analogue synths.

Andrea from Melys shared: “‘Sgleinio’ came from seeing the difficulties of comparing ourselves with others online. We all have some experience of this, either personally or seeing someone close to us struggle.

“We put too much pressure on ourselves to project the perfect image, and I wanted to create a song that reminds us that we’re enough just as we are.”

Second wind

Returning with their highly anticipated first album of new material in 20 years, for Record Store Day they plan an exclusive orange vinyl version of their highly anticipated return to the music scene.

In typical Melys style, ‘Second Wind’ features songs of both darkness and light. From the uncomfortable subject matter of domestic abuse (Bruises) poison relationships (Love yourself) to the more uplifting Llawenydd (Joy) and recent single ‘Santa Cruz’, inspired by a sunny Californian road trip.

‘5 Star t*ts’ (With guest guitar from Pendulum’s Peredur Ap Gwynedd) refers to sexism taken from singer Andrea’s personal experience when during a single review in the noughties music press, members of a very well known band said they would give the single an extra star if she had big tits.

To add insult to injury, that music paper then printed the quotes on its front page.

Recorded in their own homes in both Wales and Scotland, Second Wind has been both a learning experience and labour of love for the band.

Mixed by legendary Welsh producer Gorwel Owen (Super Furry Animals, Gorkys Zygotic Mwnci, Datbygu, Gwenno etc) the band kept their friends near.

Hailing from the small village of Betws-y-Coed in Eryri, Wales, this bi-lingual singing band were huge favourites of the late Radio One DJ John Peel who the band recorded 11 sessions and outside broadcasts for.

Their 2024 BBC sessions release, which featured sleeve notes from BBC Radio DJ Huw Stephens, gained a new audience for the band and with a UK spring tour and summer European festivals scheduled for 2025, it looks like they’ve got a very busy year ahead.

Melys live dates

09.05 – Focus Wales, Wrecsam / Wrexham

15.05 – Liquid Rooms, Caeredin / Edinburgh

17.05 – 02, Rhydychen / Oxford

23.05 – 02, Birmingham

24.05 – Gŵyl In It Together Festival

25.05 – MK11, Milton Keynes

Listen to Sgleinio and more here.

