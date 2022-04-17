Merthyr Rising Festival is to move location… because of bats

Merthyr Rising has announced a change of location for its forthcoming festival.

The festival, to be held between June 10-12, was due to change location in an expanded capacity from its original home at Penderyn Square in the town centre to the leafy surrounds of Cyfarthfa Castle.

However, the festival has now been forced to move back to Penderyn Square due to a recent ecology consultation carried out at the park.

An ecology report has found potential bat roosts on the site that have made events like Merthyr Rising doubtful until further investigations are carried out later in the spring.

With the festival less than two months away, the event organisers say they had no alternative other than to find a new venue to ensure the event goes ahead.

The team have agreed on principal terms with licensing and police with lease terms to be agreed with the local authority for the use of Penderyn Square and Castle Car Park.

Festival Director Lyn Williams said: “Coming back to Penderyn Square is an exciting prospect. The atmosphere in the town is always electric, and like previous events, it’s a special place to watch live music. I have no doubt it will be an unforgettable weekend.”

He added: “It is disappointing to have your plans change so close to the event; however, the local authority and WellBeing Merthyr have worked hard to get us back to Penderyn Square quickly and smoothly. There is a slight caveat, having to make a move, the festival’s 5000 capacity has to be reduced to 2500. So, unfortunately, there will be fewer tickets available to the public. We urge people wanting tickets to purchase them as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

“What does this mean for Merthyr Rising 2022? Other than the change of location, the acts and schedule planned for Cyfarthfa will remain the same. We’ll also be announcing more acts and speakers at the Redhouse as part of the festival ticket.”

For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.merthyrrising.uk

