Metal legends Slayer announce headline Cardiff concert

Legendary thrash metal band Slayer are heading to Cardiff this summer for one of only two headline shows planned in Europe this year.

For more than four decades, Slayer has defined thrash metal – shaping the genre, inspiring others, destroying stages across the world, and forging an untouchable legacy of unrelenting speed, aggression and power.

Now, as they celebrate more than 40 years of chaos, they’re making history once again, announcing two massive headline shows, the biggest they’ve ever done in the U.K. and the only headline shows SLAYER will play in Europe this year.

Set to take place in Cardiff’s Blackweir Fields on Thursday July 3 and London’s Finsbury Park on Sunday July 6, these are more than just concerts – it’s a celebration of everything the iconic band and their fans have built together.

UK return

The unmissable outdoor events will mark the first time in six years that Slayer has performed in the UK.

A career-spanning set, stage production like you’ve never seen before, and a night of pure thrash fury that will be remembered forever.

These two epic shows bring Slayer together with five powerhouse special guests for an unforgettable display of crushing riffs, thunderous drums, and relentless energy.

Joining Slayer will be a number of legendary acts – Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed, Amon Amarth and Neckbreakker.

Viking warriors Amon Amarth, leading the charge with their signature melo-death metal anthems and epic stage presence. Get ready to row!

Thrash metal legends Anthrax, guaranteed to bring classic aggression and unstoppable energy to the pit.

Progressive sludge masters Mastodon, delivering crushing riffs and their unmistakable, mind-bending melodies.

Hardcore titans Hatebreed, igniting the crowd with raw intensity and anthems of resilience, no doubt bringing on a slew of crowd surfers.

Hotly tipped newcomers Neckbreakker – a rising force ready to tear it up with merciless brutality!

Making the city rock

The headlining show is presented by Cardiff-based promoters DEPOT and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT founder Nick Saunders said: “What an announcement. Bringing Slayer to Cardiff along with this incredible line up of special guests and support artists is going to make for a huge night at Blackweir and we can’t wait to hear them all well and truly make the city rock.”

Meanwhile, fans can immerse themselves in 40 years of Slayer’s legendary reign through their epic virtual museum, “Slaytanic Verses.”

Packed with rare memorabilia, exclusive insights, and untold stories, it’s a must-see tribute to one of thrash metal’s most influential bands.

The first collection, “Live Assaults: 1981 Through Today,” unleashes a treasure trove of rare live artifacts, with more exhibits and unseen relics to come.

Step into Slayer history and explore the museum here and an array of special collectables here. This is just the beginning of a one-of-a-kind journey into the heart of thrash!

Tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via blackweirlive.com and www.slayer.net/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

