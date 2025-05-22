Metallica world tour comes to Wales

Metallica has confirmed that its record-breaking M72 World Tour will be extended into its fourth year with the announcement of 16 shows in Europe and the UK spanning May, June and July 2026 – including Cardiff Principality Stadium on June 28 next year.

Since opening April 2023 in Amsterdam, M72 has seen Metallica play to some four million fans. Variously hailed as “an altogether life-affirming experience” (Billboard), “undeniably epic” (Metal Hammer), “a stone-cold stunner of a show” (Detroit News), “triumphant” (Kerrang!) and “as tight and furious as Metallica has sounded in ages” (Los Angeles Times), M72 continues to amaze fans and critics alike.

The M72 World Tour’s 2026 itinerary will continue the No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different setlists and support lineups. These will include the band’s first shows within Frankfurt, Germany and Dublin, Ireland since 2009’s World Magnetic Tour at Deutsche Bank Park May 22 and 24 and Aviva Stadium June 19 and 21 (respectively), and Metallica’s much anticipated return to Budapest, Hungary, June 11 and 13 at Puskas Arena and London, England, July 3 and 5 at London Stadium

M72 2026 will also feature several single shows bringing the tour’s full production, with its massive in-the-round stage, to cities including Athens (May 9), Bucharest (May 13), Chorzów (May 19), Zurich (May 27), Berlin (May 30), Bologna (June 3), Glasgow (June 25) and Cardiff (June 28).

Support on M72’s 2025 European/UK run will come from Gojira, Pantera, Knocked Loose and Avatar.

As always, a portion of proceeds from every ticket sold will go to local charities via the band’s All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017 as a way to give back to communities that have supported Metallica over the years, All Within My Hands has raised over $20 million since inception – providing $11.4 million in grants to career and technical education programs including the ground-breaking Metallica Scholars Initiative, now in its seventh year, over $7.4 million to combat food insecurity, more than $4.7 million to disaster relief efforts.

METALLICA

M72 WORLD TOUR

EUROPE/UK 2026

May 9 Athens, Greece Olympic Stadium*

May 13 Bucharest, Romania Arena Națională*

May 19 Chorzów, Poland Stadion Śląski*

May 22 Frankfurt, Germany Deutsche Bank Park*

May 24 Frankfurt, Germany Deutsche Bank Park+

May 27 Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund*

May 30 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion*

June 3 Bologna, Italy Stadio Renato Dall’Ara*

June 11 Budapest, Hungary Puskas Arena+

June 13 Budapest, Hungary Puskas Arena*

June 19 Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium+

June 21 Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium*

June 25 Glasgow, Scotland Hampden Park*

June 28 Cardiff, Wales Principality Stadium*

July 3 London, England London Stadium*

July 5 London, England London Stadium+

* Gojira and Knocked Loose support

+ Pantera and Avatar support

General on sale May 30 at 10am local time

Pre-sales, enhanced experiences, travel packages, further information HERE

Two-night tickets for the newly announced No Repeat Weekends and tickets for the single-night engagements will be on sale May 30 at 10 AM local time via LiveNation.co.uk

Fan club pre-sales begin May 27 at 11 AM local time. For further information, enhanced experiences, travel packages and more, go to http://metallica.lnk.to/M72WorldTour2026

Access to Preferred Tickets is available to Mastercard cardholders in the UK on Friday 30th May at 10am. Visit www.priceless.com/music to find out more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

