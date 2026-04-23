Michael Sheen and Callum Scott Howells to star in Amadeus

In the first production to be announced from Welsh National Theatre’s 2027/28 programme, Michael Sheen will reprise his role as embittered court composer Antonio Salieri opposite Callum Scott Howells as musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, directed by Jeremy Herrin.

In a landmark moment for Welsh theatre, this co-production between Welsh National Theatre and Second Half Productions is the first from a Welsh national company to secure a major run in London’s West End, signalling a new chapter for Welsh theatre on the UK’s commercial stage.

Today’s announcement is the first piece of Welsh National Theatre programming ahead of a full 2027/28 programme announcement in May which will include revivals of both Welsh and non-Welsh classics, with collaborations with leading Welsh talent, alongside news on new writing opportunities, industry partnerships and talent development work.

Sharon Gilburd, Welsh National Theatre’s founding Chief Executive Officer said: “Following today’s reveal of Amadeus, we’re looking forward to sharing our 2027/8 programme next month.

“When we launched our 25/26 programme this time last year, we shared a vision to create world class work from Wales and take it to the world, bringing together Welsh talent to create ambitious theatre, with national and international appeal. With the sold-out success of Playing Burton and Our Town under our belt, and with Owain & Henry on the horizon, May’s 27/28 programme announcement will bring to life our vision of what an English language national theatre for Wales should be.”

The 27/28 programme will be unveiled at a special event hosted in partnership with TV production company Bad Wolf at Wolf Studios Wales, featuring a conversation between Michael Sheen and Bad Wolf CEO Jane Tranter. As part of the event, Bad Wolf and WNT will announce a new paid development programme designed to support early to mid-career Welsh playwrights, offering a co-commission for a new original play plus the development of the TV adaptation.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the first major revival of Peter Shaffer’s dazzling masterpiece in a decade runs in Cardiff’s New Theatre from 9 to 27 March 2027, ahead of a 16-week run at London’s Noël Coward Theatre from 17 April to 7 August 2027. Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday 24 April, with 15,000 tickets available at £30 or under. Priority booking opens from midday on Thursday 23 April.

Sheen’s history with the play is storied: in the late 90s, his performances as Mozart in Peter Hall’s production at the Old Vic in London and on Broadway drew huge acclaim and nominations for both Olivier and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Over two decades later, the Welshman became the first major actor to play both Mozart and Salieri, taking up the role of the tormented adversary in a production at Sydney Opera House, winning a Broadway World Australia Award.

This new production sees It’s a Sin star Callum Scott Howells return to the West End stage after his renowned performances in Cabaret, following in the footsteps of his countryman Sheen by playing one of modern theatre’s greatest roles.

Welsh National Theatre Artistic Director Michael Sheen said: “It’s a full-circle moment for me to return to the West End with Amadeus. To play Salieri opposite a fellow Welshman as Mozart -a role that has meant so much to me – feels very special indeed. I directed Callum in my television drama The Way; he’s an extraordinary talent who deserves this stage, and audiences should be excited for what’s to come. To bring this vital new production to both Cardiff and the West End – a first for a Welsh national theatre – feels like an important next step on our journey.”

Find out more via https://www.welshnationaltheatre.com

Amadeus

Vienna, 1820. A respected composer makes a shocking confession.

Antonio Salieri has everything – status, success, and the certainty that he has earned them. Until he meets musical prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Vulgar and childish, but utterly brilliant, Mozart possesses a gift so extraordinary that Salieri believes it can only be divine. And that God has chosen the wrong man.

Faced with a brilliance he cannot rival, Salieri begins a dangerous obsession that threatens to consume them both – channelling his jealousy into a calculated campaign to destroy the man he both worships and despises.

Fuelled by some of the greatest music ever written, Amadeus is an electrifying story of ambition, faith, and the unbearable cost of greatness – where talent battles genius, devotion turns to betrayal, and man dares to challenge God.

LISTINGS

Second Half Productions and Welsh National Theatre present Amadeus

Written by Peter Shaffer

Directed by Jeremy Herrin

Set Design by Bunny Christie

Costume Design by Lez Brotherston

Casting by Sam Jones CDG

New Theatre, Cardiff

First Preview: 09 March, 2027

Final Performance: 27 March, 2027

Noël Coward Theatre

85-88 St Martin’s Ln, London WC2N 4AU

First Preview: 17 April 2027

Opening Night: 29 April 2027, 7pm

Final Performance: 7 August 2027

Monday – Saturday at 7.30pm, and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Box office 0344 482 5151