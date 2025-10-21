Michael Sheen and composer Jeff Wayne to headline Richard Burton centenary gala

Welsh icon Michael Sheen and composer Jeff Wayne will headline the upcoming Richard Burton centenary gala, it has been announced.

2025 marks 100 years since global star of stage and screen, Richard Burton, was born in the Afan Valley village of Pontrhydyfen to a mining family.

The celebrations will reach their peak on November 14th at a gala welcoming Burton’s family, contemporaries, and fans to The Orangery at Margam Country Park near Port Talbot, for an evening of performances, music and storytelling.

Headlined by renowned actor Michael Sheen and multi-award winning The War of the Worlds composer Jeff Wayne, the Gala evening presents exclusive performances by those who admired, and knew, the iconic Welsh actor.

Hero

For one night only, Michael Sheen will perform A Christmas Story, penned by Richard Burton himself and inspired by Burton’s hero Dylan Thomas.

A ‘poignant and heartfelt recollection of Christmas’ is set in south Wales and the story shares childhood memories of wonder, mystery, fear, and fulfilment.

Sheen has been a longtime admirer of Richard Burton, having unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.

This year, Sheen founded the Welsh National Theatre and credits Burton with inspiring a generation of performers and actors.

Michael Sheen said: “In Wales, I think the first voice you hear is your mother – and the second voice is Richard Burton. He has become synonymous with Wales, and it has been incredible to shine a spotlight on his legacy throughout 2025.

“In some ways, the most extraordinary thing about Richard Burton’s career is that it happened at all.

“A lot of interventions had to happen, such as Philip Burton seeing Richard’s talent and nurturing him.

“It’s vital we celebrate these mentors and recognise the transformative impact it can have when someone says ‘I believe in you’, providing real opportunities to progress. That’s what I hope to achieve with the Welsh National Theatre and the Welsh Net scouting program, finding Welsh talent no matter where it is, and giving that talent the possibility to take the next step.

“The scale of Richard Burton’s ambition, and what he felt was possible, has been a massive inspiration behind me and my launch of the Welsh National Theatre and the Welsh Net.

“The gala evening will let us reflect on Burton’s legacy, and look forward to how he will continue to inspire generations.”

Music

Sheen will be joined by internationally renowned composer Jeff Wayne, who worked with Burton on his multi-platinum musical version of The War of The Worlds.

Burton lent his voice to the role of The Journalist on the 1978 double album — a role later reimagined by Sheen in Audible’s 2018 musical drama adaptation.

The shared connection between Burton, Wayne and Sheen adds a poignant symmetry to the Gala evening.

In an exclusive performance at the gala evening, Wayne’s music will be brought to life by The Music Agency band and orchestra, playing a medley of The Eve of War and Forever Autumn.

Jeff Wayne will introduce the performance and share stories of his time working with Burton, who he convinced to work on the album by taking a personal approach.

He said: “I had just heard from friends who had returned from a holiday in New York, that they had seen Richard Burton perform in the play Equus on Broadway, and so I wrote to the stage door of The Plymouth theatre with a personal appeal. I made a little care package with a letter to introduce myself and the project, along with a draft of the script.

“I placed all my faith in the stage door manager actually placing it into Richard’s hands, luckily, he did. I soon received a call from Robert Lantz, his personal manager, who said that Richard loved the idea. His exact words – and I’ll always remember this – were ‘count him in, dear boy.’ It was a game-changer for me and my musical version of The War of The Worlds.”

While celebrating Burton’s achievements, throughout 2025 the RB100 campaign has also aimed to inspire and celebrate the next generation of performers.

At the Gala Evening, guests will watch emerging Welsh talent as West Glamorgan Youth Theatre take their previously sold-out show A Scattershot of Rich to the stage, alongside award winning musical theatre performer and actor Nansi Rhys Adams, winner of the Richard Burton Prize at the 2025 National Eisteddfod.

Councillor Cen Phillips, Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, said: “Hosting the Richard Burton Centenary celebrations throughout 2025 has been incredible for the region, welcoming more visitors to discover how the landscape and communities of Neath Port Talbot inspired an iconic performer.

“The gala evening acts as the culmination of these celebrations, spotlighting Welsh and international talent on Neath Port Talbot’s stage.”

The night will be hosted by Neath Port Talbot Council on behalf of the RB100 partnership, who have led on the centenary celebrations alongside Burton’s family, partners at Swansea University, and supported by Welsh Government, through Event Wales, and by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.