Michael Sheen announced as new host of House Of Games

Michael Sheen has been confirmed as the host for the next series of BBC’s House of Games. The announcement comes following Richard Osman’s decision to step down having presented the series for the past nine years.

Sheen’s signing marks the multi-award-winning actor’s debut as quiz show host. He will preside over the recording of 100 episodes that will be broadcast later this year.

Michael Sheen says: “Quite literally very large shoes to fill but as a huge fan of the show I’m incredibly excited to be able to move into the House and at long last see my silhouette on a fondue set.”

Tamara Gilder, Joint MD for Remarkable Entertainment, adds: “We are thrilled to be handing Michael Sheen the keys to House of Games. The show has always been a love letter to those who adore quizzes – and we have a new host who loves them as much as we do. We can’t wait to start filming.”

Caroline O’Neill, BBC Commissioning Executive, says: “We’re delighted to have Michael Sheen stepping into the House of Games. His charisma and passion for playfulness will be a joy for audiences and we’ve no doubt he’ll relish throwing himself into a fiercely fought Answer Smash. We can’t wait to share this next era of the show with viewers at home.”

House of Games is a Remarkable Entertainment (part of Banijay UK) production for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The executive producer is Breid McLoone. It was commissioned by Rob Unsworth, Head of BBC Daytime & Early Peak Commissioning, and Caroline O’Neill, BBC Daytime & Early Peak Commissioning Executive.