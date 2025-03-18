Michael Sheen has launched his own children’s book

Michael Sheen has launched a new children’s book which he hopes will help younger readers understand homelessness.

A Home for Spark the Dragon, is a picture book for young readers, which tells the story of a young dragon who loses his home and then goes on a quest to find a new one.

Co-written with Jess Webb, with illustrations by Sarah Massini published in association with homelessness charity Shelter, every pound from the sale of the book, which is published by Puffin Books on June 5, will go to the charity.

A description of the book reads:

A heartwarming story about the importance of finding a home, by much-loved actor and activist Michael Sheen.

When Spark the dragon wakes up to find a storm has destroyed his nest, he must find a new place to live. But Spark soon discovers that a house needs more than just walls to feel like home. Will he ever find the right place for him?

This heartwarming story by Michael Sheen and co-author Jess Webb is brought to life by Sarah Massini’s stunning illustrations.

Publishing in association with homelessness charity Shelter, the publisher and the author Michael Sheen are proud to give £1 from the sale of each hardback copy and 50p from the sale of each paperback copy of the book in the UK and Ireland to Shelter. Shelter is a charity whose mission is to help support children and families affected by the UK’s housing emergency.

I'm delighted to introduce A Home for Spark the Dragon, my new picture book for young readers, co-written by Jess Webb, with illustrations by Sarah Massini published in association with homelessness charity @Shelter. Available to buy at https://t.co/A7dKYBbQ5a pic.twitter.com/YHtMnCmblt — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) March 18, 2025

“I’ve always believed that telling stories is an important way to make change in the world – and in the long run, stories for children can make the most change of all,” Sheen told the BBC.

“I feel very fortunate that I got to grow up in a safe and happy home, but knowing that for many people this isn’t the case, has increasingly made me want to do what I can to help.”

He added he hoped children would enjoy reading about Spark the dragon and his animal friends who live in “a magical woodland world” as they embark on “a quest to find a new place to call home”.

“I hope Spark’s adventure is fun to read and at the same time, that his story gives a way in for young readers to talk about what it is to be homeless – and to start to think about ways to make a difference,” he said.

A Home for Spark the Dragon is available to pre-order HERE

