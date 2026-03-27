Michael Sheen joins Joe Wilkinson for new train travel series

Channel 4 has announced Train‑ing It with Joe Wilkinson, a new digital entertainment series created in partnership with Rail Delivery Group, the membership organisation that represents Britain’s train operators.

Fronted by comedian, actor and screenwriter Wilkinson, the branded entertainment series offers viewers a witty and revealing look into life on the rails.

In this five-part series, the comic is joined by a host of celebrities as they travel the country by train.

Episode one is Joe’s memorable journey with actor Michael Sheen from London to Rose Theatre in Kingston, where the Welsh actor is starring in the play Our Town.

With the extra time people get back when travelling by train, Joe and his companions have conversations that are funny, curious and quietly revealing – rooted in Joe’s genuine affection for train travel and his fascination with what happens behind the scenes.

Following his guests enroute to their next destination, the series offers an authentic glimpse into the moments in between, and the inspiration they can bring.

Joe Wilkinson said: “I love train travel and I love chatting to folk that I admire, so I am thrilled to be doing this show.”

Stephen Parnell, Digital Commissioning Executive at Channel 4 said: “Train-ing It with Joe Wilkinson sits in the sweet spot of branded content: passionate talent with a clear creative vision, a Producer skilled at navigating every hurdle to bring that vision to life, and a brand willing to go above and beyond to make it all possible.

“This isn’t just a digital chat show on a train – it’s a chance for Joe Wilkinson to take his love of rail travel and combine it with genuine curiosity about the people he admires. With fantastic guests, a quintessentially British backdrop, and a series brought to life through the power of digital storytelling, it’s ultimately a warm and witty celebration of travelling across the UK by train.”

Catherine Lyver, Head of Propositions and Marketing at Rail Delivery Group said: “We wanted to show the nation what regular rail users already know – there’s something special about the little ‘time bubble’ you get on a train. It’s the perfect moment to chat, unwind, laugh or just let your mind wonder whilst someone else does the driving.

“Our new Channel 4 series brings that feeling to life with real journeys, brilliant guests and plenty of personality. It’s a fun, fresh way to share the rail’s industry’s ‘On the train you can’ message and inspire more people to discover what they can gain when they choose to travel by train.”

Train-ing It with Joe Wilkinson premieres on Channel 4’s YouTube today (March 27) and will be available to stream later this spring. Highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube Shorts and a contextual advert shown across the streaming platform alongside an ad pause.

The series forms part of the rail industry’s wider national marketing activity, which aims to remind people of the time value you get back when you choose to travel by train. Under its “On the train you can” platform, the campaign celebrates rail as a place to connect, unwind or be productive, a rare moment in the day when the time becomes yours again. Train-ing It brings this idea to life by capturing those real, unfiltered moments that happen when the world slows down and the carriage becomes its own little time bubble.