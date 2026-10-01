Michael Sheen named favourite to win Celebrity Traitors

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh star Michael Sheen is the favourite to win The Celebrity Traitors, the eagerly-awaited show which returns to our screens on BBC One this evening.

Odds revealed today show the most likely winner as well as the odds for the most likely contestants to become traitors.

Sheen is the No. 1 favourite to win the second series of The Celebrity Traitors, with winning odds of 7/2 (22.2% implied probability).

Actor Richard E. Grant is the No. 2 favourite to win, with odds of 9/2 (18.2%), followed by actor Bella Ramsey who rounds out the top 3 favourites to win, with odds of 5/1 (16.7%).

Singer-songwriter James Blunt and actress and comedian Miranda Hart are tied in 4th place as the next most likely to win The Celebrity Traitors, both with odds of 11/2 (15.4%).

Among the most likely to be named as traitors, comedian and presenter Romesh Ranganathan leads the way at 5/2 (28.6%), followed by actor Bella Ramsey at 3/1 (25.0%) and Welshmanl Sheen at 7/2 (22.2%).

A spokesperson said: “Ahead of the start of series 2 of The Celebrity Traitors, Michael Sheen tops the winner odds list at 7/2, and it’s easy to see why – as an accomplished actor, he has the range to convincingly play a traitor, and could well end up filling the ‘big dog’ role Jonathan Ross took on last series.

“Meanwhile, Richard E. Grant follows closely with winning odds of 9/2; Grant has shades of Stephen Fry about him – the wise-figure archetype who went far last time round, equally capable of playing a cunning traitor or being a trusted faithful.

“Turning to the most likely contestants to be named a traitor this series, since Claudia & the producers might again lean on a comedian for that role, Romesh Ranganathan leads that market at 5/2 – though with Alan Carr’s victorious traitor run still fresh in everyone’s minds, the comedians on this cast may find themselves facing extra suspicion from the start.”

You can see the full list of this year’s contestants and their chances of winning in various odds formats in the table below, followed by a table of the most likely contestants to be named as traitors.

Odds courtesy of actionnetwork.com

The Celebrity Traitors series two begins tonight at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer. The series will air two nights a week, on Thursday and Friday evenings.

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