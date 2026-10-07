Michael Sheen ‘outraged’ at House Of Games before he took over as host

Nation.Cymru staff

Michael Sheen took the helm on House of Games this week marking the multi-award-winning actor’s debut as quiz show host, following in Richard Osman’s footsteps.

So far the reviews of Sheen’s capabilities have been universally positive, which is ironic given as in a new interview he reveals to being ‘slightly outraged’ he was never invited on the show as a contestant.

IN a Q&A with the BBC when discussing what was his first reaction to being asked to host House of Games, he said:

I was really excited. I’ve been a fan of the show for so long. It’s something I watch every day. I’ve long been complaining about why no one had asked me to be on it, I was slightly outraged by that. But then when I was asked if I’d be interested in hosting it, I was really excited but also nervous because, you know, it was so synonymous with Richard. Richard did such an amazing job with it. The thought of anyone taking over from Richard was, you know, something that I would be one of the people complaining about, if it hadn’t been me!

So, it was a mixture of excitement and a nervousness. Once I got over my initial fear, I was incredibly excited and honoured to be asked. Hugely honoured.

What made you say yes to taking on such a beloved show?

Well, Richard was very encouraging at the thought of me doing it. I just thought it was the sort of thing that I couldn’t say no to, really. I would have really regretted it if I’d said no. And I’m very glad I did say yes because I’m thoroughly enjoying it.

How do you hope to put your own stamp on the show while keeping everything the audiences love about it?

Well, I joked early on when I first started doing it that I was going to put my own stamp on it by making everything look really difficult because Richard made everything look so easy. But ultimately, I’ve just really tried to enjoy it and let my enjoyment come through. I try not to censor myself or have a plan for how I’m going to do it.

I really enjoy playing the games along with everyone else, and I really enjoy having a laugh with the players. I just let that lead me really, rather than trying to think about how I’m going to do it.

You’re known for your versatility as an actor, but audiences also know your quick wit. How excited are you to let that side of yourself shine as host?

Well, it’s very easy when you have such fantastic celebrities coming on. They’re the ones who provide all the entertainment really. I just have to react to them in an honest way, I suppose. And they all seem to enjoy it. I tried to concentrate on doing whatever I can to help them feel comfortable and for them to enjoy it. And then when they do, I enjoy it even more and it sort of all comes together.

People are sort of so thrilled when they’re on the show. I think that that the humour just comes out naturally and I just respond to what they’re doing. There’s an intrinsic humour to the show. As much as it is about, you know, properly playing the games and enjoying the play of it. There is a mischievousness and a lovely humour that goes all the way through it.

The celebrity line-up changes every week. What kind of contestants do you think make the best House of Games players?

I think people who have watched the show, know the show and are already fans of the show really throw themselves into it and understand the spirit of it. I think people who maybe don’t know the show as well could get a bit nervous and think that they’re not going to be very good at it or that kind of thing.

Whereas I think people who know the show realise that as much as it is about playing the games and taking that seriously, it’s also about having a laugh. People who are very open to the whole experience is what makes for a good game. And, people who don’t necessarily want to win, but just enjoy the taking part of it.

It is fantastic to have a mixture of people, which the show always has. One of my favourite things is to watch people when maybe they’ve not been that good at certain rounds and then they find a round that just clicks for them.

If you could invite any four celebrities from history to compete on House of Games, who would you choose and why?

Joyce Grenfell would be fun. It’d be quite nice to have someone who seems quite stern but is actually really mischievous underneath it.

I’d like to get Laurence Olivier on. That would be fun, wouldn’t it? Because he was one of the reasons I wanted to become an actor in the first place, so it’d be amazing.

Judi Dench would be wonderful. She’s just wonderful. And I mean one of the loveliest directors I’ve worked with was Ron Howard, who was another person that you just loved being around.

So yeah, people that you’d like to spend a week with.

If you were a contestant rather than the host, which round do you think you’d excel at… and which one might catch you out?

Well, my least favourite in terms of how good I am at it is “Games House Of”. My brain just doesn’t work like that. You know, I think of myself as being quite smart and literary and good with words and letters, but I can’t put it in alphabetical order. I just find it really odd. So, I think I would have a bit of a block with that.

My favourite games are “I’m Terrible At Dating” and “Where Is Kazakhstan?”. That doesn’t necessarily mean that I would excel at them. I’m not particularly good at them, but I do like playing them. I think probably “I’m Terrible At Dating” is the one that I would be best at.

“House Rules” is the one that I probably enjoy watching others play the most. I do really enjoy that. I would probably find it very frustrating. I would get very worked up if I was doing it myself, but I really laugh a lot when I watch it.

Without giving anything away, is there anything viewers can look forward to when you take over the hosting reins?

I hope that people will feel that the spirit of the show will continue in the same manner. That the sort of warmth, humour, mischief and respect for the games that Richard had, will continue through me. But maybe too, people will see the show in a slightly different light, because there’s someone different hosting it.

And I hope that people will be able to see how much I enjoy doing it and how much I enjoy being with the guests. And of course, there’s going to be fantastic guests, some of whom are returning and some will be completely new to it. There’s lots to look forward to.

Finally, if you had to sum up this new chapter, as host of House of Games, in three words, what would they be?

Joyful, Laughter and Grateful.

Watch House of Games on BBC iPlayer HERE

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