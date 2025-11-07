Michael Sheen performs exclusive extract from Owain & Henry to celebrate launch of ticket sales

Two of Wales’ leading theatre-makers are coming together to co-direct the epic new play, Owain & Henry, as tickets for the Welsh National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre co-production go on general sale today (7 November 2025).

Michael Sheen, artistic director of the English language Welsh National Theatre, will collaborate with the celebrated artist, director and artistic director of Theatr Cymru Steffan Donnelly to co-direct the November 2026 play, alongside north-Walian director Hannah Noone.

To mark the occasion, footage of an exclusive extract of Michael Sheen as Owain Glyndŵr has been released today on the theatre’s social channels, a three-minute monologue about the ‘hotch-potch of peoples’ who ‘became England’ that resonates as much today as it would have done in 1400.

Michael Sheen said: “The speech shared today is set to be delivered on Europe’s second largest stage twelve months from now. I’m thrilled by that fact and can’t wait to share that moment with packed houses at Wales Millennium Centre. It gives me goosebumps to even think about it.”

Michael gained early acclaim in Romeo and Juliet and Amadeus, earning multiple Olivier Award nominations. In 2011, he co-directed and starred in The Passion, a 72-hour performance in his hometown of Port Talbot. As founder and Artistic Director of the Welsh National Theatre, his aims are to champion bold storytelling, ambitious plays and give Welsh talent a pathway to and platform on the world stage.

Michael continued: “When the idea for Welsh National Theatre was formulating, Steffan Donnelly was one of the first people I wanted to talk to. As artistic director of our Welsh language national theatre, Theatr Cymru, I sought his counsel and his confidence for this vision.

“To work alongside Steff – and the brilliant Hannah Noone – is a strong message about a bold, bilingual nation that works together to elevate all of our stories. I’m excited by what’s to come and I think audiences should be too.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wales Millennium Centre / Canolfan Mileniwm Cymru (@walesmillenniumcentre)

Steffan Donnelly, Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive, Theatr Cymru said: “I’m thrilled to be co-directing this epic Welsh story by one of our finest playwrights. I think audiences will be moved and surprised by its large-scale, provocative and inventive retelling of a pivotal moment in the history of our nation.

“Michael’s vision for the Welsh National Theatre is bold and inspirational, and my aim is to contribute to its success. I’m really enjoying collaborating with Michael and the team and look forward to bringing all our ideas to life over the coming months.”

Steffan Donnelly is co-directing Owain & Henry during a sabbatical from his ongoing role as Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive of Theatr Cymru. He is also an Associate Artist at Shakespeare’s Globe.

Graeme Farrow, Artistic and Creative Director of Wales Millennium Centre, said: “Wales Millennium Centre opened just over 20 years ago with a pledge to ‘showcase the best of Wales to the world’. So we are thrilled that this landmark production will be driven by the leaders of the nation’s two national theatres and packed with brilliant Welsh artists onstage and offstage.”

The directorial team will be joined by further Welsh creatives in realising Olivier-Award-winning playwright, Gary Owen’s, play for the stage.

Jess Williams will be movement director. Jess previously choreographed Hamlet, Hail to the Thief – a fusion of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, and Radiohead’s Hail to the Thief album with Factory International and the RSC and Nye by Tim Price for the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre.

Hannah Marie Williams will use her experience working across TV, film and theatre to take up the role of casting director. Hannah has just completed casting Deadpoint with Clerkenwell Films for Channel 4, a bilingual series set in Eryri with an exciting ensemble cast. Recent film credits include Rabbit Trap, Flock, and BAFTA Cymru winner, Mauled by a Dog.

Further creative and cast announcements will follow in due course.

Tickets for the Welsh National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre co-production are on general sale now.