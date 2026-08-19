Michael Sheen teaches Ant and Dec Welsh but not everyone is happy

Nation.Cymru staff

The general consensus might be that Michael Sheen can do no wrong and let’s face it up until now the Welshman has played a blinder when it comes to anything Wales and Welsh – however an appearance on Ant & Dec’s podcast has caused a little consternation.

The actor sat down with the famous TV duo and talk inevitably turned to Sheen’s Welshness and then naturally the Welsh language.

The Geordie stars were very keen to talk Welsh words in particular and when they inquired with a knowing smile what the word for microwave was in Welsh, Sheen answered with ‘Popty Ping’, followed by the caveat of, ‘well ish’.

This of course led to Ant & Dec giggling like little schoolboys before they moved on to discuss more challenging Welsh words with which to publicise their YouTube podcast Hanging Out With Ant & Dec, while also grappling gamely with a Welsh accent.

However, as everyone knows Popty Ping is NOT Welsh for microwave, it has just crept into the annals of urban mythology that this is correct, when of course we know different.

The fact that the Good Omens star didn’t dispel the myth caused quite a stir amongst Welsh users in the comments of a clip from the podcast posted on TikTok. (See below)

Comments included:

jesse: ‘popty ping’ is my absolute f*cking pet peeve as a first language welsh speaker oh my god

BenjyB26: IT IS NOT POPPITY PING,

Cerys: Awh I love Michael Sheen and I have a right soft spot for these two, but for the love of god can we stop with popty ping

Ross Jones637: I love Sheen but upset about that first phrase, it’s meicrodon

annettebuttle: NOBODY says Popertyping.

Rhys Burns: meicrodon is microwave in welsh

Fflur Pierce: Popty ping originated from a radio show call in asking for funny new names for kitchen appliances and it just went viral after that.

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