Michael Sheen to star alongside Eva Longoria in festive comedy film

Michael Sheen and Eva Longoria are teaming up for family holiday comedy ‘The 12 Days of Christmas.’

According to Variety, the film — from Keal Productions and Fulwell Entertainment — is being directed by BAFTA nominee Ben Gregor (The Magic Faraway Tree, Black Ops) and written by Tad Safran.

Based on the bestselling novel The 12 Topsy-Turvy Very Messy Days of Christmas, co-written by bestselling author James Patterson and Safran, Protagonist Pictures are currently launching sales for the film in Cannes.

In ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’, it’s mid-December and for the fifth year in a row, Christmas is cancelled at the dysfunctional Sullivan family home. That is until a mysterious someone starts sending strange gifts to hopeless widower Henry (Sheen) and his two bickering children, Will and Ella.

First, a partridge in a pear tree, the next day two turtle doves are sent, followed by three calling birds on day three. Before they know it, the house is full of boisterous animals and house guests, all relating to the famous Christmas song of the same name.

The family’s lives are turned upside down as they try to figure out just who the mystery gift giver is, and to top it off, Mariana (Longoria) from Animal Protection Services is on their case. As the synopsis read, “Even though this Christmas will be messy, it might turn out to be just the gift the family needs.”

“I had an absolute blast writing The 12 Topsy-Turvy Very Messy Days of Christmas with Tad Safran,” said Patterson. “We couldn’t be more excited about Michael Sheen and Eva Longoria leading the cast. The same goes for the Ben Gregor.”

“Tad’s written a moving, funny, big-hearted script that I can’t wait to shoot with the generous and brilliant talents of Michael and Eva,” added Gregor. “Tad and James Patterson’s book is a warm and chaotic ride through Christmas and this thoughtful, spectacular adaptation is going to be a delight to make and watch.”

Variety writer Alex Ritman shared that The 12 Days of Christmas is produced by Heather Greenwood for Keal Productions, and Leo Pearlman for Fulwell Entertainment. Executive producers are James Patterson and Peter Safran (“Aquaman”), Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa for James Patterson Entertainment, along with Dave Bishop, George Hamilton and James Pugh for Protagonist Pictures. Sky developed the project.

“This is pure holiday joy — heart, humor, and just enough havoc to remind us that the magic of Christmas is in the mess,” said Protagonist CEO Bishop. “We are thrilled to bring James Patterson’s and Tad Safran’s wonderful book to the screen and with Ben’s talented direction, Michael’s comedic warmth and Eva’s sharp charm — it is the perfect team to bring this Christmas chaos to life.”

Added Greenwood and Pearlman in a joint statement: “Fulwell Entertainment and Keal Productions pride themselves on working with the very best talent and IP to create unmissable and entertaining film and TV content for audiences everywhere!

“It’s thrilling to bring James Patterson’s and Tad Safran’s best-selling novel to life for the big screen. We can’t wait to wish audiences a very messy Christmas with all the magic, chaos and laughter that this well-loved story brings.”

Behind-the-camera talent includes award-winning choreographer Adam Murray (“Rocketman,” “Cruella, “The King’s Man”), with casting by Kelly Valentine Hendry (“Bridgerton,” “Fleabag,” “Rivals”).

