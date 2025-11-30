Michael Sheen’s astonishing interpretation of Raye’s hit song

Just when you think you’ve seen Michael Sheen do it all – he proves once again he can turn his hand to absolutely anything.

After playing a range of famous faces from Kenneth Williams and Tony Blair to David Frost and Chris Tarrant, he’s now had a go at pop superstar Raye. Well, sort of.

When the Welsh actor appeared on the Kally and Josh show on Capital South Wales, he was set a task – to interpret the lyrics to Raye’s song “Where Is My Husband?’ in hsi own inimitable style.

To say it’s incredible is an understatement. The Welshman doesn’t just read the lyrics, he treats them as the words to a performance of great drama at the National Theatre, much to the joy of the radio presenters who are enraptured his uproarious take on the BRIT Award-winning singer’s hit song.

Sheen’s appearance on the radio show came as tickets went on sale for the epic new play, Owain & Henry, the Welsh National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre co-production.

The actor, artistic director of the English language Welsh National Theatre, will collaborate with the celebrated artist, director and artistic director of Theatr Cymru Steffan Donnelly to co-direct the November 2026 play, alongside north-Walian director Hannah Noone.

To mark the occasion, footage of an exclusive extract of Michael Sheen as Owain Glyndŵr was released on the theatre’s social channels, a three-minute monologue about the ‘hotch-potch of peoples’ who ‘became England’ that resonates as much today as it would have done in 1400.

Michael Sheen said: “The speech shared today is set to be delivered on Europe’s second largest stage twelve months from now. I’m thrilled by that fact and can’t wait to share that moment with packed houses at Wales Millennium Centre. It gives me goosebumps to even think about it.”

Michael gained early acclaim in Romeo and Juliet and Amadeus, earning multiple Olivier Award nominations. In 2011, he co-directed and starred in The Passion, a 72-hour performance in his hometown of Port Talbot. As founder and Artistic Director of the Welsh National Theatre, his aims are to champion bold storytelling, ambitious plays and give Welsh talent a pathway to and platform on the world stage.

Michael continued: “When the idea for Welsh National Theatre was formulating, Steffan Donnelly was one of the first people I wanted to talk to. As artistic director of our Welsh language national theatre, Theatr Cymru, I sought his counsel and his confidence for this vision.

“To work alongside Steff – and the brilliant Hannah Noone – is a strong message about a bold, bilingual nation that works together to elevate all of our stories. I’m excited by what’s to come and I think audiences should be too.”

Further creative and cast announcements will follow in due course.

Tickets for the Welsh National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre co-production are on general sale now.