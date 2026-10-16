Michael Sheen’s interaction with neurodivergent interviewer goes viral

Amelia Jones

Michael Sheen has been praised online for his response to a neurodivergent interviewer who takes his time asking a question about Welsh poet Dylan Thomas.

The resurfaced clip, from BBC programme The Assembly, shows interviewer Leo gathering his thoughts before putting his question to Sheen.

Rather than interrupting or rushing him, Sheen patiently waits for Leo to finish, giving him the space to ask his question in his own time.

When Leo asks his question it is surrounding a comment Sheen made about his love for Dylan Thomas, he said: “You say that there is no other writer than Dylan Thomas. Do you relate to his work more on a personal level because you are both Welsh?”

Sheen responded: “That’s a fantastic question, so Dylan Thomas comes from Swansea, I come from Port Talbot which is just next to Swansea. I mean a lot of his poetry I don’t understand. I mean it’s quite hard to understand what he’s writing about, but it sort of makes you feel something and it conjures up images in your head.

“It definitely kind of resonates with me I think because a lot of his references are my references. A lot of things that he describes are places that I know that I’ve been to, near where I live.

“I find the way he writes just really exciting and vivid and vital, and I suppose quite Celtic, and so quite Welsh. That definitely does resonate with me, because of coming from a similar place I think and having similar interests.”

The exchange has resonated with viewers, with many praising the actor for his understanding and the way he responds to Leo.

One viewer wrote: “The level of understanding & acceptance that Michael Sheen shows in this is a lesson that many people could do with learning.”

Another commented: “Michael Sheen holding space for Leo will always make me emotional for how beautifully supportive Michael was with few words.”

A third praised Sheen’s expression as he listened, writing: “The way Michael sheen smiles at Leo. What a genuine and compassionate gentleman he is.”

The Assembly features autistic, neurodivergent and learning-disabled interviewers who question celebrities and public figures in unscripted conversations, with no topics off limits.

The format allows interviewers to lead conversations in their own way, without the restrictions often associated with traditional celebrity interviews.

Sheen appeared on the programme in 2024, discussing his career, personal life and Welsh identity. During the exchange with Leo, the question about Dylan Thomas prompted a moment that viewers have since highlighted as an example of patience and respect.

You can watch the full interview here.

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