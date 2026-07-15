Michelin Guide has chosen the best food destination in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

The Michelin Guide is regarded one of the world’s leading authorities on where to find the best food worldwide.

The Michelin star and Bib Gourmand restaurants are the height of culinary excellence.

In its latest offering the Guide has chosen 10 of the best food destinations in the UK and Ireland (That aren’t in London)

The Guide wrote: From the rugged cliffs of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way to the breathtaking Welsh valleys, from the windswept North York Moors to the heather-studded landscapes of the Scottish Highlands – the UK and Ireland provide visitors and locals alike with an endless stream of wonder. And that’s all without mentioning the food. With a deep well of top-drawer restaurants spread right across the lands, you’re never far from a great meal.

Here, we take you through the places to look out for, where great food is as crucial to a region’s identity as its landmarks and its views. And even better, not one of them is in London, so you’ll be a little further from the crowds.

In Wales the Guide’s food destination of choice was Pembrokeshire, which is described as ‘Fabulous flavours and stunning scenery’.

‘There are several parts of Wales we could have chosen here, from the bustling hub of Cardiff to the creative restaurants of the north,” wrote The Guide. ‘But Pembrokeshire, one of the country’s most attractive regions, is also home to a cluster of restaurants to tick off during your days of hiking and adventuring. The entirety of the county is gorgeous, but the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park comes with some particularly special landscapes, best accompanied with some lovely Pembrokeshire lamb.

‘For the best views, Lan y Môr is the place to be, thanks to its prime seaside position, where you can take in fabulous bay views from the terrace. There’s more of a country house feel to Blas, Allt Yr Afon, Rhosyn and Fernery, the latter of which is within the MICHELIN-Key hotel Grove of Narberth, one of Wales’s finest countryside manors. Pembrokeshire holds plenty of appeal for golf lovers too, thanks to the option of a post-round dinner at The Links, while ANNWN is a leader in produce-led cooking, running foraging days so diners can engage more with their food.’

Lan y Môr

Coppet Hall Beach, Saundersfoot, SA66 9AJ

Michelin Guide says: Meaning ‘seashore’ in Welsh, Lan y Môr is an apt name for this stunningly located beachside restaurant; grab a table on the enclosed terrace to make the most of the view. The menu offers something for everyone, whether you’re after ‘Sea’, ‘Pasture’ or ‘Land’, but in this location your eye is sure to be drawn to the oysters, ‘frockles’ (fried cockles) and fish of the day. Ensure you save some room for pudding, especially if the terrific chocolate and cherry cake is on the menu.

Blas

Twr y Felin Hotel, Ffordd Caerfai, St Davids, SA62 6QT

Michelin Guide says: Originally built in 1806 as a working windmill, the Twr y Felin Hotel features contemporary artwork and is decorated in an understated, modern style. Its restaurant, Blas, is named after the Welsh word for ‘taste’ and offers appealing menus which showcase seasonal Pembrokeshire produce from Solva crab and lobster to Welsh lamb rump in pared-back, modern dishes often cooked over the grill. On Sundays, expect a traditional roast dinner. The friendly team run the place with pride, enhancing the overall experience.

Allt Yr Afon

Wolfscastle Country Hotel, Wolf’s Castle, SA62 5LZ

Michelin Guide says: Down in Wales’ far southwest corner, Wolfscastle Country Hotel may be best known as a boutique wedding venue, but it also harbours this six-table restaurant that’s worth a visit in its own right. The concise à la carte is influenced by the seasons and locality, with the kitchen team pouring obvious care and understanding into each dish. The pistachio soufflé, for example, is beautifully risen and nicely balanced by chocolate ice cream and sharp raspberry purée. Attentive service is delivered with palpable pride.

Rhosyn

Penally Abbey, Penally, SA70 7PY

Michelin Guide says: Rhosyn means ‘rose’ in Welsh and there are plenty on display in the gardens of this lovingly restored country house. The gorgeous setting provides a calming atmosphere in which to dine, with a tasting menu or an à la carte to choose from. The seasonally guided cooking is modern in execution but rooted in tried-and-tested flavours we all know and love. Pembrokeshire is well-represented on the menu, so look out for delicious local lamb and some superb new potatoes.

Fernery

Grove of Narberth, Molleston, Narberth, SA67 8BX

Michelin Guide says: Grove of Narberth, one of the finest country house hotels in Wales, is the setting for the Fernery, a nature-inspired restaurant that brings the outside in. It’s a proudly Welsh place, with a tasting menu (available in two lengths) that showcases the best produce the locale has to offer, including ingredients from their own gardens. Dishes come with incredible levels of detail that belie the understated, somewhat cryptic menu descriptions such as ‘Walled Garden’. The superb service ensures your experience unfolds flawlessly.

The Links

Tenby Golf Club, The Burrows, Tenby, SA70 7NP

Michelin Guide says: As the name may have given away, this spacious restaurant lies in the heart of Tenby Golf Club, which also has rooms should you be planning a weekend away on the south Wales coast. An experienced local chef is at the helm, ensuring that the unpretentious and eminently appealing dishes are executed with care and make strong use of the wonderful Welsh larder; the daily made ale bread with whipped marmite butter will get your meal off to a great start. Ensure you go for a walk along the neighbouring beach either before or after you dine.

ANNWN

1 Market Square, Narberth, SA67 7AU

Michelin Guide says: Folklore, foraging and flavour guide your visit to this proudly Welsh restaurant. Occupying a lovingly converted former bank, there is a real sense of warmth to the place, with the passionate chef recounting stories while serving and bringing round ‘top ups’ of sauces and ingredients as you dine. From expertly foraged produce to Salt Marsh mutton, local ingredients bring with them a great burst of flavour in dishes like slow-cooked duck egg yolk with a yolk and fungi sauce. Extend your experience by joining one of their occasional foraging days.