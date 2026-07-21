Michelin Guide recommended chef set to take over seaside restaurant for four weeks only

Amelia Jones

A Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant is returning to the Welsh coast for a month-long summer pop-up after proving a hit with diners last year.

Simmons by the Sea will once again take over Tides Kitchen & Wine Bar in Newport, Pembrokeshire, throughout August.

Launching on Friday 31st July, the seasonal pop-up will showcase Chef Tom Simmons’ signature approach to Welsh cooking through a five-course evening tasting menu, celebrating the finest produce from the coast and countryside.

Priced at £80 per guest, the evening tasting menu will bring together carefully sourced ingredients and refined cooking techniques, reflecting the landscape and season through a progression of carefully considered dishes.

Simmons by the Sea follows an exciting period of evolution for Chef Tom Simmons, whose Pontcanna restaurant has recently transformed into two distinct dining experiences under one roof: Lofft, an intimate 12-seat chef’s counter and Thomas The Brasserie, a relaxed Welsh brasserie shaped by seasonal Welsh produce and French-inspired cooking. Together, they represent two expressions of the same philosophy: Welsh produce, craft, attention to detail and warm Welsh hospitality.

Thomas The Brasserie restaurant has recently been recognised in The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants 2026, alongside being named AA Welsh Restaurant of the Year 2024–2025 and recommended in the Michelin Guide, reflecting the team’s continued commitment to quality, consistency and exceptional hospitality.

Menu

Guests will begin with snacks for the table, including Rock’n’Dough bread with roast chicken butter, whipped cod’s roe with Tom’s crisps, and Gordal olives, before moving on to a menu featuring chestnut mushroom parfait with pickled shimejis, black garlic and toasted sourdough; St Brides lobster ravioli with truffled leeks and bisque; Pembrokeshire chicken breast with pancetta and leg boudin, onion purée and jus gras; and a rich dark chocolate crémeux with Caramelia namelaka and salted hazelnuts.

Alongside the evening experience, Simmons by the Sea will also offer a Friday and Saturday lunch à la carte menu, featuring a selection of small plates, larger plates and sides.

Highlights include local lobster roll with toasted milk bread, curry mayo and coriander, Moxon’s smoked salmon with pickled cucumber, crème fraîche and miso rye, Welsh pork chop with baked apple purée and jus gras, and salt baked celeriac with hazelnut romesco and aubergine jus.

Evening reservations will be available Tuesday to Saturday from 5.45pm, with lunch served on Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm.

Due to the nature of the event and the menu format, Simmons by the Sea is unable to accommodate many dietary requirements or allergies.

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