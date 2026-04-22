Michelin star‑winning chef to take over ‘Wales’ best restaurant’

‘It feels like I’ve signed Cristiano Ronaldo’. That’s how the unveiling of a new head chef at an acclaimed Welsh restaurant was described.

Gareth Ward, owner of the Michelin‑starred Ynyshir near Machynlleth, has revealed that former Michelin star‑winning chef Peter Sanchez‑Iglesias will take over sister restaurant Gwen – named the best in Wales in the renowned Harden’s food guide.

Mr Ward said securing Mr Sanchez‑Iglesias was like signing one of the world’s greatest footballers.

“It feels like I’ve signed Cristiano Ronaldo,” he told County Times. “In my opinion he is one of the best chefs in this country and I’ve got so much love and respect for this man and his family. To get this guy to take on the restaurant is just mind‑blowing.”

He described the move as a natural step, having been friends with Mr Sanchez‑Iglesias for many years.

“For me, Peter should be behind the stove and people should be eating this man’s food,” Mr Ward said. “There are going to be hundreds of people who see this and think ‘we missed this guy’. To finally get him back like this is insane. I am so excited.”

Mr Sanchez‑Iglesias, who specialises in Italian‑inspired cuisine and previously competed on the BBC’s Great British Menu, rose from working part‑time in his family’s restaurant to earning a Michelin star within five years.

He said he would be taking over the unique Machynlleth restaurant – which is three metres wide and has space for just eight diners – within weeks.

“I love this place,” he said. “It’s amazing.

“I’m overwhelmed by it. The stars aligned – everything was just meant to be – and now it’s happening.”

The announcement follows news earlier this month that current head chef Corrin Harrison and his team would be leaving Gwen.

Mr Harrison announced that his time at the restaurant would come to an end after the Machynlleth Comedy Festival, which runs from May 1 to 3.

“The past three years at Gwen have been amazing,” he said. “Having full creative freedom over the food, drinks and overall vibe of the restaurant is something I will always be grateful to Gareth and Amelia for.”

He added that closing the restaurant on the team’s own terms was “something rare in this industry” and reflected how proud they were of what they had achieved.

Mr Harrison is currently representing Wales on Great British Menu, where chefs compete for the chance to cook dishes at a prestigious national banquet.

Speaking to The Chef & Restaurant Magazine, Mr Ward praised Harrison and his team for their work.

“They smashed it,” he said. “They put this little restaurant in Machynlleth on the map. I’m so proud of them and everything we’ve done together as a family at Ynyshir.”

He added that he wished them well for the future and was excited to see where they went next.

“But the world needs to know that Gwen is not closing,” Mr Ward said. “[Peter Sanchez‑Iglesias] is taking it over.”

For more information about Gwen, visit their site here.