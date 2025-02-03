Mid Wales artist Sally Crosby releases first Welsh language EP

Stephen Price

Sally Crosby is a talented singer-songwriter from Welshpool, and after growing success and acclaim with her previous releases, she has released her first EP in her native Welsh language.

Crosby is a multi-instrumentalist, and her music makes good use of her ukulele, piano and acoustic guitar skills.

She started out in music at the tender age of five years old learning the piano, a few years later and she’d taken up the violin and the clarinet.

Going on to study music and creative writing at university she found herself spreading her time between playing the violin in orchestras and with folk-rock band The Rambling Pilgrims, touring across the north Wales coast.

Fresh out of university, she gained a new lease of life, turning to writing for herself, mostly for piano and for acoustic guitar, an instrument she learnt as a teenager.

“In my blood”

A rising star, Sally Crosby has already had more than her fair share of career highlights.

She told Nation.Cymru: “I’d have to say playing Wakestock was probably a highlight for me. I turn up and am immediately whisked off backstage to the artist area where I see Tom Odell playing ping pong. So surreal!

“It was so special being on the bill with greats like John Newman, Frank Turner, Frightened Rabbit & Jess Glynne! Being played on BBC Radio 6 was incredible too”

“Music is in my blood,” she told us. “Nain played the organ in Church and “Mamgu” sang in a choir and also played piano! Mum also plays! Music has always been a big part of my life and I’m sure it always will be!”

Whilst her official releases have been in English until now, Sally has been wanting to release a Welsh EP for a long time.

She said: “It’s been a long time coming. Ten years ago my cover of ‘Cofia Fi At’ by Gwyneth Glyn was played on Radio Cymru along with an interview and an original English song played.

“In 2015 I released my most popular YouTube video: “Tawel Nos” or “Silent Night” in Welsh (Acapella!)

“The title track of the new Welsh EP was in fact released as a single in 2020 alongside a lyric video made by the very talented Lee Waters.

“I’m proud to be Welsh and a Welsh speaker, so it was natural to want to express myself in Welsh!”

Expanding sounds and audiences

All three songs have very different themes. “Nunlle Arall”, the title track, is a patriotic song about loving being Welsh and in Wales.

Track two is about sunshine and preferring summer to winter. Track three is about Sally’s struggle with time-keeping (which she says she’s since largely overcome!) Track four is about relationships and how they each differed.

She shared: “As you can see, there’s a real variety of themes! The first track was recorded at home. The following three were recorded by the great Clovis Phillips in a studio just outside Newtown last December, ready for a January release.

“The last three have him playing bass on which I think really adds to the soundscape. Unfortunately, the EP had already been sent to the distributors when I realised that “Nunlle Arall” could do with some bass too. If I could do anything differently, adding bass would be it!”

The expansion of Crosby’s music into her native language has meant she’s also gaining new fans.

She said: “I’ve had lots interest from people that aren’t Welsh too, for example Wayne Moseley who agreed to play the title track on his Birmingham show! Thanks Wayne!

Next up is EP five for Crosby. She said: “I’ve got the songs ready, I’ve got the tracklist sorted, I just need to get to the studio!!

For the time being, however, we won’t be catching Sally Crosby on tour.

She told us: “I play the odd open mic but haven’t played live much the last few years. I have performance anxiety. It’s something I’d like to get back into in the near future but I’m not sure I’m ready just yet.”

Listen to Sally’s new Welsh language EP here.

Buy Nunlle Arall via Bandcamp.

