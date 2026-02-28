Mike Bubbins takes on Mammoth challenge of learning Welsh in a year

Actor and comedian Mike Bubbins has set himself a mammoth challenge for St David’s Day – learning Welsh in just one year for the sake of his children.

His journey is followed in Mike Bubbins: Welsh Learner, available on BBC iPlayer and airing on BBC One Wales at 7pm on 1 March.

The programme follows the Barry-born performer as he reconnects with his roots, revisits formative places from his childhood and immerses himself in the language he wants to share with his family.

Returning to Gladstone Primary School in Barry for the first time, Bubbins reflects on his upbringing and on the decision he and his wife made to send their children to a Welsh-medium school.

“I was very nervous about my kids going to a Welsh school… but it’s the best thing they ever did. They love it,” he says in the programme.

Along the way, Bubbins meets several high-profile Welsh figures who share their own experiences of the language. Rugby legend Gareth Edwards tells him how he and fellow great Barry John used Welsh as a secret code on the pitch.

“We always spoke Welsh to each other in the game,” Sir Gareth recalls. “Barry would say, ‘Throw it here – I’m going to go left.’ He’d tell me what he was going to do.”

Bubbins also enlists help from BBC Radio Wales presenter Eleri Sion to compose a St Dwynwen’s Day card for his wife in Welsh, and visits reggae artist Aleighcia Scott to compare notes on the challenges of learning the language later in life.

The documentary builds towards a final test of Bubbins’ progress: spending an entire day speaking only Welsh at Tafwyl, Cardiff’s annual Welsh-language festival.

Surrounded by thousands celebrating Welsh music and culture, he attempts to put months of practice into action.

Commissioned by S4C and produced by Cwmni Da for BBC Cymru Wales, the programme combines humour with heartfelt reflection, exploring identity, community and the growing confidence of the Welsh language.

Mike Bubbins: Welsh Learner is available on BBC iPlayer and airs on BBC One Wales this St David’s Day.