Mike Peters’ charity holds first major event since rock star’s death

More than 100 charity fundraisers joined Jules Peters and the Love Hope Strength Foundation for a weekend packed with music, laughter, tears and long walks, marking the first major event since Welsh rock star Mike Peters’ death in April this year.

As part of the ‘Red Rocks’ Solidarity Rock’n Roll Stroll weekend, the group walked 10 miles from Talacre beach near Prestatyn to the ‘Metal Mikey’ statue of Mike Peters on Rhyl promenade.

Jules Peters, Chair of Love Hope Strength said: “Red Rocks has provided a balm to my grief. In the midst of such despair over losing my life partner, Michael Peters, this weekend of friendship, music and celebration has gone a long way to healing my heart.

“Over the last four months I have learned to live alongside my grief and to regard grief as my friend beside me and not my enemy. Grief is my companion. It is the essence of love and my constant reminder of all that I had and continue to have with Mike. By sharing my grief and being open about the crippling hurt, I hope I can help others to come to terms with this inevitable stage in life that will come to us all at some point.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

“As a family we have taken comfort this weekend to be surrounded by others who loved Mike so much. It has helped us more than you will ever know. Mike lives on in these events. His spirit and force of nature presence is alive in the air and a constant in the shadows.

“We aim to live our best lives in honour of our Best Man. Hike for Mike. Gone but never ever forgotten.”

Jules added: “After Mike’s death, I must admit I thought about shutting down the charity as we had endured 30 years of cancer in our lives and I didn’t want to think about it anymore. But I realised very quickly Mike wouldn’t have wanted that. We still have so much to do, and we now look forward to many more events, raising vital funds for the Love Hope Strength Foundation we built together.”

Gwyn Davies, one of the weekend’s attendees from Caernarfon said: “It has been a privilege to be part of this year’s Red Rocks weekend. Alarm fans like me are all feeling the devasting loss of Mike Peters, but being together this weekend with others to raise money for The Christie and North Wales Cancer Centres through the Love Hope Strength Foundation, we have found joy, sharing memories and making new ones. I’m already looking forward to the next hike in June next year.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Love Hope Strength Foundation can do so HERE