Mike Peters’ poignant final music video is released

The Alarm have unveiled the single ‘Live Today’, accompanied by the final music video featuring the band’s late frontman Mike Peters, who passed away a year ago at the age of 66.

‘Live Today’ is the latest single from The Alarm’s new album, Transformation, which was originally set to be released in 2025, but was put on hold in the wake of Peters’ passing. The LP will now arrive on May 29 via Twenty First Century Recordings/Virgin Music Group.

The music video for ‘Live Today’, was filmed just days before Peters began CAR-T treatment for Richter’s Syndrome, an aggressive form of lymphoma. Sadly, the world lost Peters a few months later on April 29th, 2025.

“As the sun rose, watching Mike perform this song with so much optimism and hope will live with me forever,” said Mike’s wife and bandmate Jules Peters.

“It was a bittersweet day for me as we filmed this incredible joyous film on the beach in the North of England. After filming concluded, we climbed onto the tour bus and drove straight to the Christie Hospital in Manchester. We were full of determination that the pioneering CAR-T would save Mike’s life but, at the same time, I was personally terrified as I couldn’t shake off a feeling that cancer had finally caught up with us both.”

She added: “This video is such a difficult watch. It broke my heart… but it captures the eternal essence of Mike Peters that keeps us coming back to him and his incredible songs time after time.”

The album Transformation features 12 songs, including the lead single “Chimera,” which was released the day that Peters started CAR-T treatment in January 2025.

Jules said of the album, “Mike and the spirit of The Alarm will ‘Live Today,’ forever more. I invite you all to blast Transformation out loud. Imagine Mike in the room with you. Transformation is his battle cry, his resilient love of life. Right to the very end, Mike believed that he was going to live, to be totally free. My last memory is driving him open top along the North Wales coast road, playing Transformation at maximum volume. He was so happy. So full of life. Playing his air drums, bass guitar, already imagining himself on his next world tour. So keep that positive spirit moving forwards.”

She concluded: “Imagine him as you all knew him best, striding out on to that stage, changing lives one concert at a time. This is an album of hope and a passionate celebration of a life well lived. Please do not be sad. Mike wouldn’t want that. He was so proud of this album and had the best time recording it during the last 6 months of his life. Blast it out loud like Mike did. Play along to the track list and most of all, be happy that we all had Mike in our lives and continue to do so.”

Mike Peters co-founded The Alarm in 1981. The acclaimed Welsh rock band is known for such anthems as “Sixty Eight Guns” and “Strength,” among others.

The singer, along with his wife Jules, also co-founded the Love Hope Strength Foundation, a music-driven cancer charity that raises awareness and action around stem cell donation.

Pre-order the album Transformation via Amazon or the band’s official webstore.





Transformation Tracklist:

01. New Life

02. Chimera

03. Outlier

04. Saviour

05. Metaverse

06. Wired

07. One In A Million

08. Live Today

09. Soul Town

10. In Unity

11. To Be Alive

12. Love Makes Love