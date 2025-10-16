Minister hails ‘life-changing’ Welsh music cooperative giving every child a chance to play

A Welsh Government minister has praised a pioneering music scheme that’s transformed access to music lessons for thousands of children.

Culture Minister Jack Sargeant visited Ysgol Esgob in St Asaph to mark the 10th anniversary of the North Wales Music Cooperative that’s saved the music service in three counties.

The organisation, which operates in Wrexham, Denbighshire and Conwy, ensures every child can learn to play instrument – whatever their background.

Mr Sargeant joined Year 3 pupils for a lively “First Experiences” session, watching them master their first notes on bright plastic pBuzz brass instruments under the guidance of tutor Katy Ellis.

The minister said the visit showed how the cooperative’s work is “changing lives”, giving children from all backgrounds the same opportunity to experience the joy of making music.

Access

The service was set up by music teacher Heather Powell and her colleagues in 2015 after funding for peripatetic lessons in Denbighshire was axed.

Two years later history repeated itself in Wrexham and since September the cooperative has also been providing lessons in Conwy

Ms Powell, now the organisation’s Head of Service, said the scheme was built on a simple belief that talent and not family income should determine who gets to learn music.

The cooperative now teaches more than 1,600 pupils on free school meals every week.

Mr Sargeant said: “I thought the music session was great and it was wonderful to see how the children were all fully engaged.

“To have that first experience of the pBuzz was great for me and for them too and we are very proud of the programme and all the work that is happening here and across North Wales.

“What I have seen today is a very positive experience and each individual experience across Wales will be different and it’s right local communities have a say in what that provision looks like.

“We are very proud of our National Music Service as a government and the cooperative does some great work here in North Wales, and it’s something we can all be proud of.

“When I took the job as Culture Minister, one of the first things we were trying to do is get the Priorities for Culture over the line.

“One of the most important topics within that is access, particularly for those children from working class backgrounds.”

Ysgol Esgob Morgan headteacher Tim Redgrave said he admired what Heather Powell and her team had achieved.

He said: “Thanks to that drive and passion, all our Year 3 children can have their first experience of music lessons, and that costs them nothing.

“And that’s really beneficial, because without the cooperative, learning a musical instrument could become for only those who can afford it, and those who can’t will go by the wayside.

“So that first music experience is absolutely essential for us, and without the music cooperative, I don’t think that would have happened.

“I think music tuition would have been lost to those children who need to express themselves.

“Watching our children express themselves with an instrument is just a joy, and without the cooperative, they would not have had that experience.

“I have seen a child who started with the music service and it shaped their future and they have gone on to a music degree.

“It changes lives.”

Equity

Heather Powell said: “The good thing about the First Experiences programme is that it’s equitable for every child.

“Everybody gets six sessions a year, they all get the opportunity.

“We have got a whole First Experiences team and they are all qualified teachers.

“There are now over 100 people in the cooperative, it’s just grown and grown over 10 years.

“Although we work with authorities who have cut the music service, we still have positive working relationships with those authorities and we have still got funding from all three of them for the most vulnerable kids.

“That’s 1,600 free school meals children having lessons through us per week, which is great, otherwise those opportunities would have been lost.

Cooperative chair Cllr Mark Young, a member of Denbighshire County Council, told Mr Sargeant that ensuring the survival of music lessons was vital for Welsh culture.

He said: “Without the work of the cooperative, you lose our culture.

“This is the foundation, everyone is included from all backgrounds, which is great.

“I must say that the journey we have had since Covid, without the support of the Welsh Government, we would not have got there.

“The cooperative shows what we can do when we work together.”