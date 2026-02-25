Mistar Urdd mural officially unveiled to celebrate 50 years of the Welsh icon

A giant Mistar Urdd mural has today been unveiled in Aberystwyth to celebrate 50 years of the Welsh icon.

Urdd Gobaith Cymru has unveiled the new public mural in Aberystwyth as part of a year of celebrations marking 50 years since the creation of Mistar Urdd – one of Wales’ most recognisable and beloved icons.

From his early days as a sketch in 1976, the red, white and green mascot has grown to become an integral part of what the Urdd represents and has inspired generations of children and young people over the past 50 years.

The mural has been designed by renowned artist Pete Fowler, famous for his colourful and imaginative work for Super Furry Animals album artwork. Cardiff-based creative studio UNIFY has supported the project, bringing their experience in public art and community representation.

At a special event held in front of the mural, representatives from Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth and Ysgol Plas Crug came together to present birthday cards to Mistar Urdd; the crowd was welcomed by Siân Lewis, the Urdd’s Chief Executive, and Wyn Mel, the mascot’s creator; and Aleighcia Scott performed the brand-new version of ‘Hei Mistar Urdd’.

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said: “Over the decades, Mistar Urdd has travelled to space, helped the Urdd break a Guinness World Record during the organisation’s centenary year, greeted presidents and prime ministers, and has lent his name to a brand-new train.

“He also plays a key role in opening doors to the Welsh language and showing that the Urdd belongs to everyone – by extending a warm welcome to new audiences, new speakers and families from all backgrounds. We look forward to inspiring new generations of young Welsh people to have fun through the medium of Welsh.”

Aberystwyth holds a central place in the Urdd’s history and is home to several of the organisation’s milestones over the decades, including the Urdd’s first headquarters. The artwork celebrates half a century of Mistar Urdd and reflects the national pride associated with its mascot.

The project has received support by the Welsh Government’s St David’s Day Fund, which aims to support projects that celebrate Welsh culture, strengthen community connections and inspire national pride through creativity and collaboration.

The story of Mistar Urdd – From small drawing to national icon

Mistar Urdd was originally created in 1976 by Wynne Melville Jones (Wyn Mel), shortly after he began his role as the Urdd’s Publicity Officer. Seeking to bring the organisation closer to young people and refresh its image, Wyn added a face, arms and legs to the Urdd’s triangular logo, bringing to life a character who would become a symbol of Welsh youth pride.

Over the decades, Mistar Urdd has appeared on everything from socks, pyjamas and phone cases to television programmes, sporting events and Eisteddfodau. He has travelled to space, helped the Urdd break a Guinness World Record during the organisation’s centenary year, and now even lends his name to a brand-new train. He remains one of Wales’ most recognisable characters and a symbol of a warm welcome and inclusivity for Welsh speakers and learners alike.

Wyn Mel said: “I had the opportunity to develop new ideas for the Urdd to appeal to a newgeneration of youngsters, and 50 years later Mistar Urdd is still a firm favourite among the country’s children and young people. I can say hand on heart that all the hard work has paid off, and today the Urdd is recognised as one of the best youth organisations in the world.”