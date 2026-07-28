Mixed reactions as mural inspired by world-renowned Welsh poet unveiled in Welsh city centre

Amelia Jones

A striking new mural inspired by the poetry of a world-renowned Welsh poet has been unveiled in Swansea city centre, but the decision to not use local talent has sparked mixed reactions.

The mural, named ‘Passing Through Time,’ was created by Belgian artist Kitsune Jolene and Australian artist Janne Birkner (known as Krimsone) who travelled from Australia to complete the project.

The artwork was painted on the side of the JT building, which is set to become the new home of the Elysium Gallery. It does not represent a single specific poem but is instead a contemporary visual response to the surrealist poetry of Dylan Thomas as a whole.

It was shaped by a community engagement session held at the Dylan Thomas Centre, where local poets discussed Thomas’work with the two artists. The artists then drew on those conversations to create their own contemporary response to his writing.

The mural has prompted discussion online, with some questioning why artists from outside Swansea were chosen to create a piece inspired by one of the city’s most famous literary figures.

One commenter said: “Why not use local artists?”

Another added: “Beautiful. Great to see. Surprised there weren’t any local artists deemed capable. But that said… wonderful…”

In response to these reactions, Mioe Creative Productions who have partnered with FIYA Creative carry out this project, said: “International artists help to raise the profile and it’s incredible for us to have world class art. Another element of this project is the scale up initiative where established local artists will support emerging local talent.

“There was also a Grafitti jam held inside The yard of Oner Signs to kick the project off with artists from across South Wales.”

Hasan Kamil, another artist who has been involved in the project, added: “[The] next large scale mural will be with an incredible local artist who will be assisted by local mural artists to help him paint his design.”

Th artwork is part of a wider project called the Muriau Mawr trail, which is a new public street art and mural trail in Swansea city centre, featuring five large-scale murals and five smaller artworks. This project is supported by Swansea Council, Swansea City FC and Celf Cymru Arts.

It is the second mural to be unveiled, following a football heritage piece by local artist Hasan Kamil, featuring lifelong fan Salvatore Rullo and his granddaughter, which was completed two weeks ago near the Vue Cinema in the city centre.

You can see images of the mural here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.