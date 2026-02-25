Modern druid calls for the mythologies of The Mabinogi to enter the digital age

A Welsh druid has said The Mabinogi should be reimagined in virtual reality to survive the digital age and to reclaim Cymru’s stellar tradition of oral storytelling.

One of the earliest and most influential collections of ancient mythologies in British history, as well as the inspiration for J R R Tolkien’s famed fantasy fiction, and the launch pad of mainstream Arthurian legend, The Mabinogi is central to Welsh myths, legends, and folklore.

Deborah Rose Hālani, a member of the Anglesey Druid Order and The Order of Bards, Ovates and Druids, has launched a campaign urging Welsh Government to blast the mythologies into the 21st century by creating a “Van Gogh” style immersive experience at a new contemporary National Museum of Mythology.

She says the opportunity to digitally step into the magical mythologies, experience live performances from traditional oral storytellers, and see the medieval manuscripts in one space would culturally connect the country and nurture a national sense of belonging.

The Mabinogi is a collection of eleven tales. The key stories are known as the four “branches” and feature a cast list of mythical kings, sorcerers, giants, shapeshifters, and beasts.

The original medieval manuscripts are held in vaults at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth, believed to be compiled between the late 11th and early 13th centuries.

Lady Charlotte Guest later translated the collection of prose into English as “The Mabinogion”. Whilst there have been several translations, the latest most accepted version studied today is by Professor Sioned Davies.

Cardiff-born Deborah, also a celebrant and sacred guide, said a bilingual hi-tech attraction should blend traditional oral storytelling with virtual reality, and be accessible to all.

She has written to CADW and cultural departments at Welsh universities with her proposal aimed at breathing new life into the legendary mythologies and preserving them for generations to come.

She said: “Cymru is not only the land of song, but of the bard. The country has a rich oral storytelling tradition, the echoes of our ancestors told around firesides, and the voices of The Mabinogi.

“The mythologies were the inspiration for J R R Tolkien’s, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, both of which went to become multi-billion-pound box office hits, but despite this claim to fame we do not celebrate them enough on the world stage.

“It is encouraging the mythologies are part of the new National Curriculum, but for them to survive they also need to also be relevant outside the classroom.

“Harry Potter has it own immersive experiences, The Van Gogh Exhibition has allowed millions across the world to step into the artist’s paintings, so why can’t we digitally immerse ourselves in our mystical mythologies, the foundations of British oral storytelling heritage, in a space dedicated entirely to them?

“I am on a mission to time travel the mythologies into the future, so they survive generations to come, and I cannot think of a more entertaining and enduring way to reclaim them.”

Deborah’s call comes as she prepares to launch her debut book Coming Back to My Trees/ Dod yn ôl at fy nghoed at St Illtud’s Church in Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, the site of an old monastery and the world’s oldest Celtic university.

The book chronicles her remarkable journey of self-discovery and healing from a child growing up in Ely, Cardiff, to her initiation into druidry.

It traces her career from a telecommunications engineer to the boardroom as a high-flying consultant for corporates with an MBA.

The narrative beautifully weaves in and out of Deborah’s soul-searching travels across the globe before “returning to her trees” in Cardiff last year after living in Australia for 20 years.

She said: “As a child growing up in 1960s Ely, I didn’t feel I belonged. I wasn’t taught my cultural heritage or language at school, and I always felt a part of me was missing. It was only when I travelled to other lands and met their spiritual leaders, especially in Hawaii, I understood the importance of cultural connection and belonging. I have brought that home with me.

“My story has evolved from the boardroom to belonging, from disconnection to connection, and I hope reading my story will give hope to those who feel lost wherever they live or born.

“The message of my book is that we all need connection – to each other, but also to the lands we are born, unique heritage, language, and ancestors.

“These are our back stories, and they are vitally important for our futures. Cultural connection is not only good for society but our souls – it is what makes us whole.”

Independent community book shop, Bardic Books, will host Deborah’s free launch event at St Illtud’s Church in Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan at 6pm on Saturday, February 28.

The quaint shop is described as having an “otherworldy” atmosphere and stocks new and pre-loved books, sells local arts and crafts, and hosts community events.

Kath Giblin, Owner of Bardic Books said: “It is a pleasure to host the launch of Deborah’s magical and beautifully written book, copies of which can be purchased at Bardic Books.

“St Illtud’s Church has strong Celtic and druidic roots, the perfect setting for her event which promises to be truly special.”

The event will include a guest appearance by Welsh folk musician Dr Gwilym Morus-Baird, known as Gwilmor, Deborah’s teacher in Celtic Studies who specialises in Welsh mythology, literature, and the bardic traditions. He is the author of Taliesin Origins, a book exploring Cymru’s most famous bard.

There will also be an exclusive screening of a short film storylined by Cherry Tree Campaigns and Communications in collaboration with talented short filmmaker, Joe Blake, of Eyes Open Media. The film features Gwilmor’s stirring song Dacw’r Bobol.

Local photographer Cheryl Panagiotou, who has worked on photo shoots with Deborah, will also put on an exhibition of her work.