Modern take on The Mabinogion rescued from destruction

A modern take on the Mabinogion with 11 stories of enchanting prose, and with endorsement and a foreword by Michael Sheen, has been given a new lease of life.

More than 1500 copies of hit children’s title The MAB have been rescued from destruction by Welsh indie publisher Firefly Press.

Firefly made a successful bid for the copies, stranded following the collapse of crowd-funding publisher Unbound, and its successor, Boundless.

Edited by authors Matt Brown and Eloise Williams, The MAB retells the eleven stories of the ancient Welsh myth cycle The Mabinogion, with the help of other top Welsh children’s authors, including Wales Children’s Laureate Nicola Davies and National Poet of Wales Hanan Issa.

Aimed at 9-12 year olds, The MAB also features drawings by Max Low, translations by Bethan Gwanas, and an introduction from Michael Sheen. But the copies were destined for the pulping machine if a buyer couldn’t be found in time.

The Mabinogion itself dates back more than 600 years, telling the tale of legendary figures such as Rhiannon, Brân, Pŵll and Blodeuwedd. Despite their antiquity the stories have remained central to Welsh literature, refusing to lie down and die, making this latest revival just one more happy ending in their long story.

‘We were always fans of The MAB from afar,’ said Firefly publisher Penny Thomas. ‘So we were delighted when the chance came to rescue this magical collection and get it back where it belongs – on the bookshop shelves!’

Matt Brown said: ‘The Mab is back! Yma O Hyd! These magical and ancient stories will not be silenced. Rhiannon, Branwen, Blodeuwedd, Peredur, Luned's magic ring, Maxen Wledig, Lludd and Llevelys, Rhonabwy's dreams, and the Amazing Eight have found a wonderful new home with Firefly.’

Eloise Williams said: ‘We are delighted that Firefly Press are taking The Mab forward and giving it a new life. The book has found its perfect home!’

The Firefly copies of The MAB will retail at £9.99 from all good bookshops with the ISBN 978-1-917718-40-0

Educational resources will also be available on the Firefly website – www.fireflypress.co.uk

The Mab first published in in hardback in 2020 (Unbound) featuring authors Sophie Anderson, P.G. Bell, Zillah Bethell, Matt Brown, Darren Chetty, Nicola Davies, Claire Fayers, Hanan Issa, Rhian Tracey, Alex Wharton and Eloise Williams, all translated into Welsh by Bethan Gwanas. The paperback edition followed in 2025, but shortly afterwards publisher Unbound went into administration leaving unpaid debts and many titles stuck in warehouses or unavailable.