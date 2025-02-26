Modern take on the Mabinogi with foreword by Michael Sheen named ‘Welsh book of the month’

Stephen Price

One of the most endearing (and dare we say important!) children’s books published in Wales so far this decade has been named Waterstones’ Welsh book of the month.

Retelling 11 stories from the Mabinogi in enchanting prose, and with endorsement and a foreword by Michael Sheen, The Mab book, which is now in available in paperback, is the ideal way to get children engaged with Welsh folklore.

If you think you’ve heard all the fairy tales out there, think again. Inside this book you will find eleven epic Welsh tales from long ago, but not so far away, that are bound to enchant you.

New versions

The Mab is a collection full to the brim with brand new versions of stories from the Mabinogi – possibly the oldest written-down stories in the history of Britain.

But as well as being really old, the stories in The Mab are strange and funny and thrilling.

Alive with mystery and magic, they speak of a time when the gates between the Real World and the Otherworld were occasionally left open. And sometimes, just sometimes, it was possible to step through.

‘Epic, enduring tales’

The stories in this illustrated edition have been reimagined by an extraordinary team of writers, and each appears alongside a Welsh-language translation.

Author Matt Brown shared: “So thrilled to announce that to celebrate the launch of The Mab paperback @waterstones have made it their Welsh Book of the Month.

“The Mab is the retelling of all eleven stories of the Mabinogi.

“It’s great for young people, or anyone who is unfamiliar with these extraordinary stories. Each story has a translation in Welsh by the brilliant Bethan Gwanas and the book is beautifully illustrated by the ridiculously talented Max Low.”

In a review for Libraries 4 Schools, Kim wrote: “Yes, there will possibly be purists upset that the tales have undergone any form of “modernisation”, but the truth is that the original stories are simply not ideal reading for most children.

“The Mab gives older readers like myself the chance to familiarise ourselves with the tales before diving into the deep end. And it gives younger readers the chance to enjoy and become immersed in the folklore without being hampered or dragged down by the complex narratives and old-fashioned language.

“And then perhaps, when they’re older, they’ll go ahead and read the originals, and be able to enjoy them too for the works of linguistic and historical art that they are.

“But I guarantee they’ll keep coming back to The Mab – I know I will.”

For a first taste of these epic, enduring tales, this is one that’s high on the list.

Pick up your copy in paper or hardback at Waterstones and all good book shops.

