Môn Mam Cymru to welcome extended Eisteddfod Genedlaethol yr Urdd in 2026

Môn Mam Cymru will welcome an extended Eisteddfod Genedlaethol yr Urdd as the festival returns to the Island next year.

It was announced today (Friday 30 May) at the Eisteddfod yr Urdd Dur a Môr, Parc Margam a’r Fro, that Urdd Gobaith Cymru intends to extend the festival to seven days in 2026.

This comes in response to an increase in the number of individuals that register to compete as well as the demand for more competitions.

Evolution

Llio Maddocks, Director of Arts at Urdd Gobaith Cymru said, “The Eisteddfod yr Urdd is an ever-evolving festival, and we listen to our members. We’ve seen more registrations to compete than ever before and a demand for additional stage competitions, and we’re so pleased to see the positive impact the festival is having by increasing opportunities to engage with the Welsh language outside the classroom.”

“In response to this demand and to ensure we continue to be an inclusive organisation to each and every child and young person in Wales, we’ll be expanding the Eisteddfod to a seven day festival.”

Since 1929, Eisteddfod yr Urdd has provided invaluable opportunities for children and young people in Wales to showcase their talents, develop new skills and socialise with others from every part of Wales.

Today, it’s one of the biggest youth festivals in Europe, and Eisteddfod yr Urdd welcomes around 100,000 visitors every year. The festival was last held in Anglesey back in 2004.

Boost

The Leader of Anglesey County Council, Councillor Gary Pritchard, welcomed the announcement at the Eisteddfod.

He said: “Welcoming this unique festival – that will now last seven days when it comes to the site in Mona – will be a significant boost to the Welsh language, our young people and the economy.”

“As a County Council and Island, we are truly looking forward to welcoming Eisteddfod Genedlaethol yr Urdd in a year’s time. There is nowhere better than Anglesey to stage this Welsh event for the young people of Wales, and following today’s announcement, we will have a full week of competing.”

“I’d like to thank Urdd Ynys Môn’s Executive Committee and all volunteers for working tirelessly to ensure that Anglesey will, once again, be an exemplary home for this special festival in 2026.”

He added, “I look forward to seeing children, young people and families from all across the country visiting Anglesey.”

The competing will begin on the Saturday before Whitsun and will last until the Friday of that week, with Gŵyl Triban moving to the first weekend, and the broadcasting partnership will continue with S4C.

The Chair of Urdd Ynys Môn’s Executive Committee, Manon Wyn Williams, said, “The increase in the annual number of individuals competing in the Eisteddfod yr Urdd is extremely encouraging, and means that more children and young people take advantage of valuable opportunities through the association”.

“This is all thanks to tireless efforts of the Urdd’s coaches, teachers, volunteers, and hard-working staff across Wales. As a result, extending the Eisteddfod to seven days is an exciting and important development. It’s a privilege that we on Anglesey are welcoming this experimental Eisteddfod, and it’s an opportunity to look at the festival’s structure with a fresh pair of eyes, working with children and young people in Wales as we do this. We are all extremely excited to welcome everyone to the Island in a years’ time!”

Anglesey County Council’s Chief Executive, Dylan J Williams, added, “There is significant local enthusiasm, and people are eager to welcome this unique youth festival to the Island. It’s a great opportunity for us to show Anglesey at its best. We will continue to work with the Urdd and local committee, with the aim of welcoming the Eisteddfod, and people from across Wales, here in 2026.”

Eisteddfod Genedlaethol yr Urdd will be held during the last week of May, as usual, corresponding with the half term school holiday. The festival is held either in the South or the North of Wales, alternating each year.

