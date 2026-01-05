Welsh star returns to new series of hit ITV show

Amelia Jones

The popular spin-off Love Island: All Stars will see former contestants re-enter the villa, giving them an opportunity to rekindle old connections or form new ones.

Among the cast is Welsh contestant 23-year-old Ciaran Davies, from Pencoed. He made an appearance on Love Island Series 11 in 2024, finishing as runner-up with fellow Welsh contestant Nicole Samuel, 25.

However, the pair announced in December 2024 that they had split just four months after leaving the villa, assuring fans that the break-up was on ‘amicable terms.’

Ahead of his return, Davies said he decided to give the show another chance because he is ready to settle down.

He said: “I’ve been single for just over a year now and I’m ready to find love again.”

Last year, Davies confirmed he had been dating Love Island 2025 contestant Emily Moran, who is originally from Aberdare, though the pair reportedly went their separate ways in September.

He spoke about the relationship for the first time on the podcast Kiss and Tell, hosted by his friend and fellow Love Island alum Samatha Kenny.

Speaking on the podcast, Davies said the decision to end the relationship was his, explaining that he realised he was not ready for anything serious at the time.

He said: “I’ll be honest, it was my end, I didn’t do anything bad, but I realised I just wasn’t ready for anything, so I called it off.”

He added that he was disappointed the relationship ended, describing Moran as “a sound girl,” and admitted that while he did communicate his decision, it may have come across as blunt.

Davies said he plans to approach the experience differently this time, explaining that he wants to be more open-minded and enjoy the process.

He said: “I’ve got no regrets from last series, but this time I’m going to be more open-minded and enjoy the experience for what it is. I’m going to be my authentic self.

“I’ve always been honest and whatever I’ve said or done I’ve always stood on business. If you don’t like me, then that’s up to you.”

When asked about his dating life since the his last appearance, he said: “I’ve done a bit of dating while being single and clearly it hasn’t gone well for me. I want to find ‘the one’ and I’ve got unfinished business with the villa.”

Other returning islanders this year include:

Whitney Adebayo – Season 10 (2023)

Tommy Bradley — Season 12 (2025)

Helena Ford — Season 12 (2025)

Jack Keating — Season 8 (2022)

Jess Harding — Season 10 (2023)

Belle Hassan — Season 5 (2019)

Charlie Frederick — Season 4 (2018)

Millie Court — Season 7 (2021)

Sean Stone — Season 11 (2024)

Leanne Amaning — Season 6 (2020)

Shaq Muhammad — Season 9 (2023)