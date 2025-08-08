Month of free gigs launches in Newport this weekend

New music project OUTLINE aims to put the city back on the national music map when it launches in Newport this weekend.

It all starts tomorrow Saturday 9 August, with a free all-day street gig on Newport High Street, featuring live sets from Finn Fatale, Nova Scotia, Half Cut, HAIRDYE, Roves, Parcs and Muncle.

Last year, the Music Venue Trust’s annual report made something very clear. The UK’s grassroots touring circuit is shrinking fast.

In 1994, emerging artists played 22 dates across 28 locations. By 2024, that number had fallen to just 11 dates in 12 major cities. For Wales, it’s even starker. Cardiff is now the only regular stop for grassroots tours, while cities like Newport, Swansea and Wrexham are increasingly overlooked.

“This isn’t down to a lack of venues,” said Project Coordinator Sam Dabb. “We’ve got them, and they’re brilliant. But with Newport caught between two bigger cities, the city is sometimes pushed out of the spotlight a little”

Sam adds that’s where OUTLINE comes in.

Funded by the UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund, with additional support from Lucky Saint, Outline is headed up by Sam, who is Corn Exchange Director, and Elisha Djan, Live Events Officer for the venue and follows on from the massive success of the first Newport Music Trail in March, bringing 24 free gigs to four of Newport’s top grassroots venues between August and March – The Corn Exchange, Le Pub, McCann’s and The Cab.

The aim of OUTLINE is to further remind the world of Newport’s place on the live music map.

The organisers say to expect the kind of live music that means something. No inflated ticket prices. No algorithm-built lineups. Just real, grassroots talent from across the city, Wales and the UK, loud and proud on Newport

stages.

“OUTLINE goes beyond gigs, says Sam. “We’re running a full programme of industry workshops, networking

days and expert panels, all focused on how to get into music and make it stick. These sessions are

led by people working in the industry right now, sharing real insight and experience.

“OUTLINE is designed to sit along the good work already happening in the city to support Newport’s thriving creative scene and help local artists of all ages at every stage of their journey. There’ll also be volunteering and training opportunities for anyone interested in breaking into the music world – whether you’re curious about a career in sound and lighting, running a venue, promoting or performing.”

“I can’t wait to see how this programme of free gigs and sessions will further enhance what’s already happening in Newport,” added Elisha Djan, Co-Project Coordinator.

“There’s some really exciting stuff in the pipeline. I can’t wait ‘til we start announcing it.”

Come along, catch some brilliant music and chat with the OUTLINE team to find out how you can get involved.

For more information, visit www.cornexchangenewport.com/outline

