Monty Lit Fest readies for best event yet

A host of some of the brightest and best names in literature, including Jonathan Coe, Caryl Lewis, Carys Davies and Jon Gower are set to take part in Monty Lit Fest from this Friday (6 June).

From 6 – 8 June, Monty Lit Fest – or Montgomeryshire Literary Festival to give it its grown-up name – is breezing into its eighth year with an amazing line-up of writers and a bunch of “firsts”.

Other featured writers due to appear at the ever-growing festival which takes place in the historic border town of Montgomery include Jon Savage, Mike Parker, Angharad Price and Gwyneth Lewis – all who will be there to talk about their work, sign a newly-released book, share a slice of famous Festival cake or chat at the bar.

Rebels

Very much anchored by its Montgomeryshire roots, the super-relaxed “Friendly Festival” may be able to attract top writers but it is anything but elitist.

Still true to its origins, it focuses on history and the countryside, with appearances by Andrew Green, Roger Morgan-Grenville and Matthew Yeomans on walking our coast and hinterland – as well as Nation Cymru’s own Jon Gower with his new book, Birdland.

Relaxed it maybe but Monty Lit Fest has its sparky side. You want insurrection? You can find it at the hands of Welsh rebels in Rhian E Davies’s book on the Rebecca Riots. The culture rebellion which brought sexual ambiguity and difference right into mainstream entertainment – let Jon Savage and Rhys Mwyn entertain you in the Late Lounge with mike-drops, name-drops and real insight into our music collections.

For a less fraught historical journey – seatbelt still required – try Russ Williams’s roadtrip through Wales’s folklore (and urban myths!) with Where The Folk? If political intrigue is more your thing, head off to ancient Egypt as Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones returns with The Cleopatras, or the Tudor court with Stephen Alford’s All His Spies. The titles say it all.

Although you can’t get more royal turmoil than in the Wars of the Roses – and here’s the first “first” – an actual book launch! You are welcome to join Annie Garthwaite, following up on the success of Cecily at Monty Lit Fest two years ago with the paperback of The King’s Mother – and the four would-be queens who claim that title.

There’s more…

What else is new? Well, closing the festival with a film screening, in association with Monty Movie Club. Mr Burton is the Toby Jones movie which tells some of the story of the man who set Richard Burton on his road to stardom and lent him his name – his schoolteacher. That follows a session with Angela V John, Philip Burton’s biographer, revealing a life as eyebrow-raising as that of his protege. She will be joined by Ed Talfan who produced the film.

This year’s writing workshops are held in collaboration with the University of Aberystwyth – another “first”. There is an online session with young writers about how to write about nature and a special in-person workshop with JJ Lambert about expressing body and mind, something exemplified in Gwyneth Lewis’s memoir, Nightshade Memoir.

A very big first, though, is the Monty Minifest for children. Named in honour of the much-missed Jill Kibble of Montgomery, this new mini-festival means Montgomeryshire children get to meet their own prize-winning author.

Claire Fayers has just won her second Tir Na N’Og Prize, this time the Readers’ Choice, for Welsh Giants, Ghosts & Goblins. Also appearing will be BBC Wales’s Lucy Owen with the illustrator of her book The Sea House, Rebecca Harry. Montgomeryshire’s own Beatrice Wallbank will be sharing her book The Sleeping Stones, and there will be storytelling for the younger children with Cyndy Humphreys and Georgia Dickinson. A perfect step in the life of all young readers, writers – and illustrators!

All this in the very midst of Montgomery’s warm welcome, the Mwynder Maldwyn. Enjoy the art exhibition, the street food, the wonderful street music as well as the local businesses who are supporting Monty Lit Fest. The Festival relies on its sponsors so extend a big thank you to; Literary Cat Books, Machynlleth; Booka Bookshop, Oswestry; EvaBuild; Harrisons Solicitors, Welshpool; WPG Printers, Welshpool; Monty’s Brewery, Montgomery; Whitehall Dairy, Montgomery; Field Mouse Research; Bryn Uchel Holiday Park, Dyfi Valley; Menter Iaith Maldwyn; Montgomery Movie Club; Ponthafren, Newtown; Dragon Hotel, Montgomery.

The Festival runs 6 – 8 June at Montgomery Town Hall and other venues. Tickets and details at montylitfest.com, and the Monty Lit Fest stalwarts, The Bookshop, Montgomery and the Ivy Cafe, Montgomery.

And don’t forget the Big (Fiendish) Monty Lit Fest Quiz on the Saturday night.

