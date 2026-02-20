Monty Lit Fest set for highly anticipated 2026 return

Kieran Miller

Montgomeryshire Literary Festival is launching its 2026 programme with a spring version of one of its most popular events.

Radio 4’s Marcus Berkmann will be visiting the festival on 13 March to host an Extra Fiendish Festival Quiz, and sharing details of the programme for the festival in June.

Remembered for his appearances on Round Britain Quiz as well as his books, columnist Marcus will be at Montgomery Town Hall on the evening or Friday 13th March.

The 2026 festival features a host of high profile names, including well-known and talented fashion designer, Zandra Rhodes who will be appearing at the Festival alongside Paul Burrell, who has been known for his time on TV shows such as I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of here! Burrell is also known as a former butler for the late Princess Diana.

Other exciting guests include presenter Tom Heap, poet and novelist Sophie Hannah, performer Andrew Logan and writer Cynan Jones, with further names to be announced soon.

This year, there will be a host of prize-winning authors, writing about what matters to us in Wales and the borders, as many have already come to expect from Monty Lit Fest.

The launch is also the chance to find out more about the children’s writers coming for the second Jill Kibble Monty Minifest.

‘Double the fun’

“Every year, our festival weekend quiz sells out really quickly”, said Monty Lit Fest chairs Sarah Corser and Myfanwy Alexander.

“And every year we have to turn people away. So we thought we’d give everyone another chance to join in by asking Marcus to come twice and double the fun.”

The following morning, Saturday 14 March, will be the Monty Lit Fest Coffee Morning, at the Town Hall. With books and cakes, it’s the ideal reminder of what makes the Friendly Festival itself so popular – and plays a big role in why A-lister authors are so keen to attend.

Tickets go on sale after the launch, but you can browse the programme at montylitfest.com where you can also sign up for their newsletter.

Tickets will be available via the website or locally from the Bookshop and Ivy Cafe/Post Office, both in Montgomery.