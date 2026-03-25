Monty Python legends set to unveil statue in memory of Terry Jones

Amelia Jones

Monty Python stars Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam will unveil a statue of Terry Jones in his hometown in north Wales next month.

The statue will be unveiled on 25 April between Porth Eirias and the Pier in Colwyn Bay. It will show him as the Nude Organist from Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

Organised by Theatr Colwyn, Conwy Arts Trust, and Terry Jones’ family, the event promises a playful, Python-inspired celebration. Fans from across the UK and beyond are expected to join in a day of comedy, costumes, and performances.

Festivities will begin at midday, featuring Viking and knight reenactments, a recreation of the iconic Spam Cafe, and a “Silly Olympics” where attendees can take part in lighthearted competitions. Fans are encouraged to dress as any Python character, with prizes for the most inventive outfits, including official merchandise provided by Monty Python.

The statue itself is the result of the “A Python On The Prom” fundraising campaign, launched in September 2024 by Conwy Arts Trust and Terry’s children, Sally and Bill.

The campaign reached its goal within six months, enabling sculptor Nick Elphick of Llandudno to create the bronze figure. The statue captures Terry as the Nude Organist, complete with his signature flapping tie and wild hair, mid-performance with a cheeky grin.

Talking to the North Wales Pioneer, Sally Jones, Terry’s daughter, said: “We want this celebration to reflect Dad’s eclectic interests, from his wonderful children’s books to his passion for Medieval history, which influenced so much of Python.

“We also want to champion local artists and creatives, who will run workshops and create artworks inspired by Dad and his work. To this end, we are enormously grateful for funding from Arts Council of Wales and Bay of Colwyn Town Council, helping us to really celebrate creativity in all its forms, just as Dad did!”

Dilwyn Price, Chair of Conwy Arts Trust (CAT) said: “Conwy Arts Trust have been privileged to be partners in this exciting project to pay tribute to the acclaimed actor, author and historian who never forgot his Welsh heritage and especially his Colwyn Bay and Old Colwyn roots.

“The inspirational statue will be a lasting testimony to Terry Jones and a reminder to everyone who sees the statue that we have not forgotten him. I must say that Conwy County Borough Council have been incredibly supportive throughout the campaign, and on behalf of CAT we are delighted to be able to donate the statue to them and the people of Colwyn Bay.”