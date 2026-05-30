More than 100 performers announced for National Eisteddfod 2026

Nation.Cymru staff

More than 100 performers have been announced for this year’s Eisteddfod entertainment programme, promising a celebration of Welsh music, art and comedy.

The “richness and diversity of Welsh arts and artists” will take the stage at Eisteddfod y Garreg Las in Llantwd, Pembrokeshire, from 1–8 August 2026.

Organisers are confident there will be something for everyone in the first wave of over a hundred performers, spanning pop and folk music, visual arts and comedy, set for the Maes.

Along with the many bands set to appear this year, some of the headline performers and themes for the Y Garreg Las evening sessions were also announced on the Tudur Owen programme on BBC Radio Cymru on 30 May.

Headliners include Super Furry Animals, Candelas, Pedair, and Fleur de Lys, with a performance from Welsh of the West End and Y Band Mawr.

Also taking to the Pavilion stage is well-known comic talent, Elis James, who said: “I’m very excited. I’ve never done stand-up in the Pavilion before. Mam will be there, I’m sure other members of the family will be there too, but don’t worry, I’m one of those people who is funny under pressure!”

Exclusive sets on Llwyfan y Maes (the main outdoor stage) will run alongside shows in the relaxed atmosphere of Tŷ Gwerin and Caffi Maes B.

Also bringing their talents to Y Garreg Las are Archdruid Mererid Hopwood, Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, Catrin Feelings, Elin a Carys, and Nia Morais.

Betsan Moses, Chief Executive of the Eisteddfod, said: “The breadth of artists and performers we are announcing today gives a taste of what will be on offer on the Maes at this year’s Eisteddfod y Garreg Las – and, of course, it’s all included in the price of a day ticket, as usual.

“We’ve been working closely with the local committees for over a year and a half, and there’s real excitement about being able to reveal today’s line-up for the Maes in 2026.”

Following the success of recent years, the Eisteddfod programme will again run into the evening, combining competition with entertainment to create memorable evenings for competitors and visitors to the festival.

The Eisteddfod is also reminding people that the early bird ticket offer ends this Sunday (31 May) at midnight. A further announcement, including the full list of artists and performers, will follow in mid-June.

Eisteddfod y Garreg Las will be held from the 1 to 8 of August 2026. Further information about this year’s festival can be found on the Eisteddfod’s site here.