More than 180,000 tickets sold as biggest-ever summer of concerts begins

Nation.Cymru staff

Twenty-four nights and more than 80 artists representing the very best of the live music scene globally are set to ensure Cardiff Castle enjoys its biggest ever summer of live entertainment.

More than 180,000 tickets have been sold so far for this year’s outing of TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle which kicks off this Saturday with a sold out show from House music tastemaker Chris Stussy.

The opening night featuring special guests and supports Chloé Caillet, L.P.Rhythm, Locklead, Lauren Lo Sung and Lewis Taylor marks the start of an exciting season which will see both homegrown and international talent gracing the stage in the historic setting from now until the end of August.

Along with summer opener Chris Stussy, dance music fans will also enjoy headliner shows from dance music pioneer Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics and undisputed prince of UK garage Sammy Virji, while the crowds are set to swell for garage and grime legends The Streets.

For fans of rock the stage will be filled on multiple nights with the likes of Scottish icons Biffy Clyro, Arizona rock icons Jimmy Eat World, US supergroup Hollywood Vampires, Northern Irish rockers Two Door Cinema Club, as well as Alter Bridge’s inaugural Blackbird Festival.

Punk titans Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter are set to rock the castle to the core, along with Texan pop punk legends Bowling for Soup and folk punk royalty Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.

The Castle will also welcome a myriad of global pop stars and music icons from multiple genres including Katy Perry, Billy Ocean, David Byrne, MIKA, David Gray, Ethel Cain, Self Esteem, Empire of the Sun, Garbage and Skunk Anansie, Bastille, MCFLY and Richard Ashcroft.

And the annual Depot in the Castle celebration will feature indie rock headliners The Wombats along with a host of special guests.

With six shows already sold out – Chris Stussy, MCFLY, David Byrne, Katy Perry, Two Door Cinema Club and Jimmy Eat World – final tickets for all other nights can be secured from depotlive.co.uk

Doors to each show open at 5pm each day with last entry at 8.30pm.

General admission customers can access the site from the North Gate of Cardiff Castle at the Bute Park entrance, while VIP and Accessible access is via the South Gate at the city centre entrance.

TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

‘The best summer possible’

Nick Saunders from Depot Live said: “Summer 2026 is huge. We’ll be presenting our biggest number of shows to date at Cardiff Castle and we can’t wait. Twenty-four nights with 82 amazing artists and more than 180,000 tickets sold so far.

“Our aim is to always bring as much variety to our live shows and the line up for this year certainly does that. From punk legends and global rock stars, to iconic indie and pop stars, electronic music, the very best of the dance and garage scene, plus Hollywood royalty and a first-time rock festival – we’ve got it all!

“Cardiff Castle is the heart of Cardiff so I’m delighted we are able to work closely with stakeholders across the city to ensure our home enjoys the best summer possible.

“The reaction to this summer’s line-up has been phenomenal since we started announcing shows last autumn. We have six nights already completely sold out so my advice to everyone, if you want to be part of it grab your tickets now as there are not many left.”

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle and to purchase tickets please visit depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk .