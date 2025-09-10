‘More than a TV channel’: S4C launches new strategy with first vertical TikTok drama in Cymraeg

With a focus on a digital future, S4C’s new five-year strategy launch coincides with the broadcast of Yr Alwad – the first vertical drama commissioned by S4C specifically for TikTok.

S4C is “more than a TV channel” is the resounding message as the broadcaster launches its strategy for the next five years, with S4C emphasising its core purpose of ‘showing our world through the Welsh language’.

The broadcaster promises to ‘inspire, entertain and reflect Wales with great content for everyone.’ It outlines the steps it will take over the next five years to:

Expand viewing through its content

Transform to a digital-first approach

Collaborate to help Wales thrive

Digital first

Over the coming period, S4C will redefine how it commissions and distributes content to stand out in a competitive market – capitalising on its unique Welsh-language and Welsh-focused offering.

It will embrace opportunities to serve diverse audiences across multiple platforms – confidently moving towards becoming a digital-first service. As a first step, this week S4C is inviting new YouTube content commission proposals for audiences aged 25–44, with an investment of nearly £1m.

It also pledges to collaborate with the production sector and others to expand its impact beyond the screen – intensifying its contribution to the growth of the Welsh language, culture, and creative economy across Wales.

The strategy is being announced at an event at the Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff Bay, on Wednesday evening (10 September), alongside some of those partners including politicians, companies across the production sector, national stakeholders, and staff.

As part of the broader shift in viewing habits, 14% of all S4C viewing hours now come via BBC iPlayer, S4C Clic and YouTube, and that share is increasing annually. A third of viewing by people aged 16–44 already takes place through digital platforms.

“Unprecedented challenges”

Geraint Evans, S4C’s chief executive said: “Public service broadcasters across the world are facing unprecedented challenges as viewing habits change.

“But with every challenge, comes the opportunity to innovate, and by working with our partners in the broadcast sector, our new strategy will cement S4C’s position at the forefront of the change across the industry.

“I’m pleased to be able to share this strategy, which outlines our commitment to serve our diverse audiences, to be a catalyst for economic prosperity and to play a prominent role in the future of the Welsh language as a living language.”

Delyth Evans, chair of S4C’s Board, added: “When S4C was established, its aim was to provide a platform for the Welsh language in modern media and to protect the language for the future.

“That’s just as true today, but the modern media of 2025 is very different compared to 1982, with fewer people watching content on linear TV and more making use of digital platforms.

“One of my priorities is to ensure that S4C maintains and broadens its audiences by growing the channel’s visibility across a wide range of platforms.

“I’m confident, that with an innovative team of people working at S4C, and within the wider broadcast sector, that this is the beginning of a new, exciting chapter in the history of S4C.”

Llyr Morus, Chair of TAC, the organisation representing Welsh independent producers said: “TAC welcomes S4C setting a strategy and direction for the future. The media landscape is shifting and the wider industry, including production companies, is also looking to adapt. To successfully deliver the strategy and ensuring that its content is available across the different platforms for S4C viewers, it will of course be important for S4C to work closely with TAC and the sector.

“We look forward to an open ongoing dialogue with S4C, including on its plan for a new way of commissioning. Consultation with the sector will be important to ensure that companies across all of Wales are able to supply S4C’s viewers with high-quality content reflecting communities around the nation and beyond.”