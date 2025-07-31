Most popular names for baby boys and girls in Wales revealed

New figures have revealed the most popular names for baby boys and girls in Wales in 2024.

The research by ONS (Office for National Statistics) saw Noah and Olivia topping the list in Wales.

While a combined England and Wales list published today saw Muhammad as the most popular boy’s name, it ranked 57th in popularity on the Wales list.

Noah, Luca, Oliver, Archie and Arthur was the boy’s top 5 in Wales, while Olivia, Amelia, Isla, Poppy and Freya comprised the girl’s top 5.

As opposed to the combined England and Wales list, many Welsh names/spelling made the top 100.

Those most popular included: Osian, Elis, Macsen, Dylan, Harri and Jac for boys and Mali, Mabli, Seren, Cadi and Alys for girls.

The rankings were created using the exact spellings of names given at birth registration, meaning similar names with different spellings were counted separately.

Names given to baby boys less than five times in 2024 include Cuthbert, Crispin, Awesome and Beckham.

Names given to baby girls less than five times include Orchid, Poem, Sicily and Everest.

BOYS

GIRLS

