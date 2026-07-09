Most popular names for baby girls and boys in Wales revealed

Nation.Cymru staff

New figures have revealed the most popular names for baby boys and girls in Wales in 2025.

The research by ONS (Office for National Statistics) saw Noah and Olivia topping the list in Wales.

While a combined England and Wales list published today saw Muhammad as the most popular boy’s name, it ranked 34th in popularity on the Wales list.

Noah, Luca, Theo, Arthur, Freddie was the boy’s top 5 in Wales, while Olivia, Lily, Elsie, Mali, Lottie comprised the girl’s top 5.

As opposed to the combined England and Wales list, many Welsh names/spelling made the top 100.

Those most popular included: Osian, Macsen, Dylan, Harri and Jac for boys and Mali, Alys, Mabli, Lili, Seren for girls.

The rankings were created using the exact spellings of names given at birth registration, meaning similar names with different spellings were counted separately.

BOYS LIST

GIRLS LIST