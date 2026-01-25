Mother Tongue: A Night of Celtic Connections

Elena Gower

Part of this year’s Celtic Connections festival in Glasgow ‘Mother Tongue’ was described as “a vibrant expression of cultural pride and linguistic resilience that boldly pushes creative boundaries,” an event uniting traditional folk music from Quebec, Ireland, Iraq, Scotland and Wales. This international musical unity was fully demonstrated through many brilliant artists such the Quebecois É.T.É; Mischa Macpherson, singing in Scottish Gaelic; Paruline from Quebec and the Gwilym Bowen Rhys Trio and Gruff Rhys representing Wales. The musical bill of fare also included Padraig Jack from Ireland’s Aran Islands, Macalla, melding the music of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Iraq and festival favourites Le Vent du Nord hailing from Quebec.

É.T.É

These musicians were so into the music, the violinist (Elizabeth Moquin) playing her instrument whilst singing and step dancing at the same time! I’ve never seen a feat like it! I was pleasantly surprised to see the other artists from Quebec demonstrating the same talent throughout the night. Alongside her, cellist Élisabeth Giroux and bouzouki player Thierry Clouette played a mix of Quebecois and Arcadian folk songs, emphasizing their storytelling traditions. All in all, a great way to start the night.

‘Give this to the Bard’

Next, we had some dreamy Scottish Gaelic ballads and bale songs sung by the award-winning Mischa Macpherson. A song that stuck out to me was that of a bard’s longing for his island home on Islay. The story behind it is that he had lost his trousers, and when he sent for them from the island, the message that arrived, alongside a packaged letter was “give this to the bard.” As if the bard were the only one able to comment on the atrocities of the Highland Clearances at the time of the song having been written.

Parulein

For Parulein from Quebec, ‘Mother Tongue’ was not only their first gig in Scotland, but their first gig internationally as well! Fair to say this beanie-wearing band of musicians did not disappoint, with their funky alternative trad music full of “call and response,” excellent harmonies, and a scream of enjoyment from the electric guitarist that I won’t forget.

The Gwilym Bowen Rhys Trio

I have been a fan of Gwilym Bowen Rhys for quite some time now, having most recently seen him on stage at Canton Liberal Club in Cardiff. To hear him at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow was an absolute pleasure, even more so was the brief interview I managed to sneak in during the interval, right after his performance.

The chemistry between himself and his violinist Patrick Rimes and Gwen Mairi was absolutely magnetic. Rimes in particular was so connected to his instrument, it almost felt as though it was playing him, and paired with Rhys’ dreamy droning bass voice, and Mairi’s delicate playing, they were certainly an act to remember. In truth, I wished they were able to play more than just three songs, although my favourite was “Si-So Gorniog,” and as I was laughing along, it felt as though I was part of the gossipy secret of the song’s story.

I asked Gwilym Bowen Rhys about representing Wales at a festival such as this in Scotland. He views it as “Quite a privilege. There are big names in the folk and trad scenes from all over the world performing here, so to have an invitation is a blessing and a pleasure.”

So, are there some songs that give him particular pleasure to perform? “Good question. There are a lot I’ve recorded recently with Patrick and Gwen, on the new album, and playing with them is such a pleasure, because they’re such great musicians. It brings the best out of a person, and you can play around with rhythm, and almost wink at each other and push the limits. It’s just a pure joy to play around with them musically.”

Were there performers in the festival he was really looking forward to seeing? “Tonight, Le Vent du Nord from Quebec. I saw them in Session Fawr, Dolgellau, so a bit of of Quebecois French music. I haven’t had the chance to look through the programme properly yet, but I’m here for another day, so I’m sure to catch something good.

This wasn’t his first time in the city, or indeed in the Celtic Connections festival. “I’ve been quite a few times. Most of the time just for this festival! Either to take part, or just as a punter. I think this is my fifth time at this festival. It’s a pleasure every time.”

Padraig Jack

Hailing from the Aran Islands off the West Coast of Ireland, Padraig Jack’s “lyrical and heartfelt storytelling in Irish Gaelic” was delivered in a simple package, just himself and his guitar. His song ‘Making Sand’ was a beautiful metaphor, not only describing the sounds of the waves hitting the shore, but of the passing of time, whereas ‘These Shores’ was a call for a united Ireland, with memorable lyrics such as “on these shores the Celtic soul has grown,” and “we’ve toyed and we’ve rebelled with the soil beneath us.”

Macalla

One of the most surprising acts of the night was Macalla, a collaboration between band members from North West Folk Collective (Ireland, Northern Ireland) and Mashakt Collective (Iraq). To quote Paul Cutliffe (Irish pipes, whistle) as he introduced the band, they wanted to “[share] centuries old songs” as “languages of their own.” Macalla means “echo” in Irish, and it’s quite a fitting name for what the musicians performed, a cultural echo resonating through music between Ireland, Northern Ireland and Iraq.

Gruff Rhys

Penultimately came the ever-brilliant Gruff Rhys who sang songs from both his new album ‘Dim Probs’, and old classics such as ‘Gyrru Gyrru Gyrru’. His set was underscored by the sound of birds chirping, which pleasantly changed the atmosphere to a more serene soundscape. One of my personal favourites from “Dim Probs” is “Pan Ddaw’r Haul i Fore.” Rhys uses simple melodies, and satisfying rhyming (such as“orfoledd ystwyth” with “chynhesrwydd tylwyth”) to sing about the sun coming up in the morning. I always feel so hopeful when I hear this song, and so to hear it reverberate through the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall was utterly wonderful. He ended his set by hilariously pulling out cue cards for applause, fittingly the last one simply said “The End.”

Festival Favourites

Speaking of “The End,” the final act of the night were fittingly the festival favourites “Le Vent du Nord,” this their 22nd year playing at Celtic Connections! And what a bang they went out with! They were jumping about and smiling and playing to the front row as though they were close friends. It was utterly uplifting, and in relation to the title of the concert, ‘Mother Tongue’, they shared that sentiment in these words: “Our language is the country we’re fighting for.”

Celtic Connections continues across the city of Glasgow until 1 February.