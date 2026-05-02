Moving new poem written for Josie Russell

Stephen Price

Josie Russell has shared a moving poem written about her by Alan Llywd, which features in his latest collection of poetry.

The successful artist has built a huge following on social media over the past few years, with 27,000 followers on Facebook alone, who have been enthralled by her years of dedication to charming textile artworks which she sells at fairs and through her well-stocked personal website.

The stirring poem was written for her by leading poet, Alan Llwyd, also known under his Bardic name Meilir Emrys Owen.

Llwyd is a Welsh poet, literary critic and editor and remains one of the most prolific Welsh-language poets of the late 20th and early 21st centuries, winning the bardic Chair at the National Eisteddfod three times and the Crown twice.

His latest body of work is featured in Etifeddiaeth, which is available now from all good book shops.

The new book is said to celebrate the dual inheritance of the Welsh language and the cynghanedd, and it is full of treasures from the poet’s second period of competing, during which he won the chair at Eisteddfod Llyn & Eifionydd, 2023.

Siop Cwlwm writes: “The idea of inheritance gathers throughout these poems, and they are rooted in culture, history and pacifism – which has been inherited from the past, near and far.”

The poem, titled Josie Russell, reads:

Cordeddai, nadreddai’r drain am rosyn

o Gymraes yn filain:

o feri, yn firain

y tyfodd: gloywodd fel glain.

Tyfodd yn artist hefyd, yn artist

mewn oes hurt a dryslyd:

cieidd-dra, baweidd-dra’r byd

a faeddodd â’i chelfyddyd.

Dewr ei gwên drwy’r drygioni; dewr ei chelf

drwy’r chwalfa, wrth iddi

ymwared â’r mieri:

nid âi’r drain â’i dewrder hi.

Rhag i rai droi’r ddaear gron yn uffern,

rhag cyffro o’r galon,

rhag i’r hil droi’n rhy greulon,

rhag yr iâ, hindda yw hon.

Hi yw’r haul sy’n meirioli’r galon rew,

glanhau’r oes o’i bryntni;

o’r dinistr, creu daioni;

ail-greu’r byd a’i hysbryd hi.

Janice Llwyd shared an English translation beneath Josie’s post, which reads:

A Poem for Josie Russell

The thorns twisted, coiled around a Welsh rose,

fiercely:from briars,

splendidly she grew:

she glowed like a jewel.

She also grew to be an artist,

an artist in a senseless and confused age:

with her art she defeated the savagery and the filth of the world

Brave is her smile through the wickedness;

brave is her art through the destruction,

as she frees herself from the brambles:

the thorns could not destroy her bravery.

Lest some turn the whole earth into a hell,

lest the heart grows numb,

lest the human race becomes too cruel,

she thaws the ice with her sunshine.

She is the sun that thaws the frozen heart,

cleansing the age of its filth;

from the destruction, she creates goodness;

recreating the world with her spirit.

Growing acclaim

Josie’s talents saw her take part in Wonderwool Wales in April, where she displayed many of her latest original works, as well as household items featuring some of her most cherished designs.

Josie writes on her website: “My deep-rooted passion for art and design began when I was very young, and carries on to the present day. In order to define and improve upon the early enthusiasm I felt for arts and crafts as a child, I studied hard to successfully achieve a BA in Graphic Design in Coleg Menai.

“I also attained a distinction during my National Diploma in Art and Design, and during that time, I also attended a variety of non-curriculum creative courses and workshops. During my period of study, I covered a wide range of artistic forms and techniques, each of which has found their way into all aspects of my creative work. Besides my love of design, I have many other hobbies and interests which directly influence both the way in which I work and the end result.

“I am a devoted animal-lover and care deeply for nature in all its forms. As an ambassador for the Born Free Foundation, I am only too proud to promote awareness of animal welfare wherever possible.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josie Russell (@jarussell87)

“When I am not working on art and craft projects I can usually be found outdoors – be that in my garden, or else walking through the beautiful hills of the Eryri National Park. I feel a deep connection with the countryside, so perhaps it is no surprise that the un spoilt mountains, flora and fauna of North Wales form the present basis for most of my creative work.

“By a natural extension of this, I am very concerned about current ecological issues, and strive to keep my environmental impact to a minimum. I became aware very early on that beautiful, unique artwork does not have to cost hundreds of pounds to create or cause a detriment to our surroundings. Only the bare minimum of my required materials are bought new – canvasses, certain threads, or spare parts for my sewing machine.

“The rest – buttons, beads, ribbons, and off-cuts of strange, striking fabrics – are sourced from extensive rummaging in my local charity shops, recycled from my own clothes, or else kindly donated by generous family and friends. This means that the bulk of my expenditure, when it arises, eventually finds its way back to charity, rather than large manufacturing corporations… and it saves a great deal of resources in the process!”

Follow Josie’s journey on Facebook and Instagram.

Order Etifeddiaeth by Alan Llwyd at Siop Cwlwm, Waterstones and all good book shops.