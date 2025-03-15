Mr Burton: Preview screenings planned for Port Talbot cinema

A week of preview screenings of Richard Burton biopic, Mr Burton, are set to take place in Port Talbot ahead of the films UK-wide release.

Based on the early life of Richard Burton, and the teacher who inspired him to become an actor, Mr. Burton producers, Severn Screen, together with distributors, Icon Film Distribution announced have shared that a special week of preview screenings have been organised at the Reel Cinema, Port Talbot from 29 March.

The week begins with a celebratory gala screening with the filmmakers on 28 March. This will be followed by the previews, allowing the local community to see the film a week before its nationwide release.

“Celebration of Wales”

Ed Talfan, Producer of Mr. Burton and Creative Director, Severn Screen said: “Mr. Burton is not just a celebration of Richard Burton and his extraordinary life but also a celebration of Wales, its culture, landscape and talent.

“It’s all made extra special with the film being released in the year of his centenary.”

Talfan added: “We had a wonderful time filming across south Wales last summer and were so warmly welcomed by the many communities that we met along the way.

“It’s very exciting to have this special week of previews in Port Talbot, Richard’s childhood home. It’s a moment to raise a glass to everyone: cast, crew, suppliers, communities and friends who helped us bring this story to the screen.”

Talent

Beginning in Port Talbot in 1942, Richard Jenkins (Harry Lawtey, Industry, Joker: Folie à Deux) lives as a wayward schoolboy, caught between the pressures of his struggling family, a devastating war, and his own ambitions.

However, a new opportunity arises when Richard’s natural talent for drama catches the attention of his teacher, Philip Burton (BAFTA winner Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs. The Post Office).

Taking Richard under his wing, the young man thrives thanks to Philip’s strict tutelage and the guidance of kindly landlady, Ma Smith (Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville, The Crown). However, as the acting world comes within Richard’s reach, the burden of his past risks holding him back forever.

Centenary celebrations

From BAFTA winning director Marc Evans (Manhunt), and the producer of The Brutalist, Mr Burton is released to celebrate what would be Richard Burton’s 100th birthday, the centenary of a man who, despite humble beginnings, would be remembered and cherished all over the world.

Mr Burton also stars Steffan Rhodri, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Aneurin Barnard. The writers are Tom Bullough and Josh Hyams. The film was produced by Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas and Trevor Matthews.

To book tickets for the preview screenings visit: https://reelcinemas.co.uk/port-talbot/whatson

Following the Port Talbot preview screenings, Mr. Burton will be released in cinemas across the UK from 4 April.

