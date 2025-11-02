Mr Burton: Richard Burton biopic debuts on TV this November

Stephen Price

The BBC will be celebrating the life and times of Welsh icon and global superstar, Richard Burton this Autumn, marking 100 years since his birth in Pontrhydyfen in November 1925 and one of the highlights will be the debut of the feature film, Mr Burton.

The compelling biopic of his early life, Mr Burton starring Toby Jones and Harry Lawtey in stand-out performances, will be broadcast on Monday 10 November at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Released in cinemas earlier this year, Mr Burton, the first BBC Cymru Wales’ funded feature film, retells the true story of the relationship between Welsh schoolmaster Philip Burton and a wild young schoolboy called Richard Jenkins.

Produced by Severn Screen and starring Harry Lawtey as a young Burton, Toby Jones as his teacher Philip Burton and Lesley Manville as Burton’s housekeeper, the BAFTA Cymru winning film and Dinard Award winner (Audience Award for Best Film, Jury Award for Best Performance for Harry Lawtey) also stars Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Cis, Aneurin Bernard as her husband Elfed and Steffan Rhodri as Burton’s wayward father.

The feature, filmed in and around Burton’s hometown of Pontrhydyfen and Port Talbot, is directed by Marc Evans and written by Tom Bullough and Josh Hyams.

Celebration

Mr Burton is based on the early life of Richard Burton, and the teacher who inspired him to become an actor

Ed Talfan, Producer of Mr. Burton and Creative Director, Severn Screen said: “Mr. Burton is not just a celebration of Richard Burton and his extraordinary life but also a celebration of Wales, its culture, landscape and talent.

“It’s all made extra special with the film being released in the year of his centenary.”

Talfan added: “We had a wonderful time filming across south Wales last summer and were so warmly welcomed by the many communities that we met along the way.

“It’s very exciting to have this special week of previews in Port Talbot, Richard’s childhood home. It’s a moment to raise a glass to everyone: cast, crew, suppliers, communities and friends who helped us bring this story to the screen.”

Talent

Beginning in Port Talbot in 1942, Richard Jenkins (Harry Lawtey, Industry, Joker: Folie à Deux) lives as a wayward schoolboy, caught between the pressures of his struggling family, a devastating war, and his own ambitions.

However, a new opportunity arises when Richard’s natural talent for drama catches the attention of his teacher, Philip Burton (BAFTA winner Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs. The Post Office).

Taking Richard under his wing, the young man thrives thanks to Philip’s strict tutelage and the guidance of kindly landlady, Ma Smith (Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville, The Crown). However, as the acting world comes within Richard’s reach, the burden of his past risks holding him back forever.

From BAFTA winning director Marc Evans (Manhunt), and the producer of The Brutalist, Mr Burton is released to celebrate what would be Richard Burton’s 100th birthday, the centenary of a man who, despite humble beginnings, would be remembered and cherished all over the world.

Mr Burton also stars Steffan Rhodri, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Aneurin Barnard. The writers are Tom Bullough and Josh Hyams. The film was produced by Ed Talfan, Josh Hyams, Hannah Thomas and Trevor Matthews.

Mr Burton will be broadcast on Monday 10 November at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.