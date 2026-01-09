Mr Burton shortlisted for ‘Outstanding British Film’ as Bafta longlist for 2026 is announced

The most prestigious film ceremony in the UK, the Baftas, has announced its longlist today, with Mr Burton flying the flag for Wales-filmed productions.

The biographical drama film about the early life of Welsh actor Richard Burton and his relationship with his mentor Philip Burton, starring an English-led cast, has been nominated in the Outstanding British Film category alongside the likes of Hamnet, Pillion and the latest Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedy thriller One Battle After Another, starring Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has led the 2026 Bafta longlist with a mammoth 16 mentions.

The movie, which sees DiCaprio’s character go in search of his missing daughter as his old nemesis resurfaces, features in all of the major award categories including best film, adapted screenplay, cinematography and director.

DiCaprio, 51, who won a Bafta 10 years ago for his role in epic western The Revenant, features in the leading actor category, with Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn both mentioned for supporting actor.

Chase Infiniti, who plays the daughter of DiCaprio’s character, features on the leading actress longlist, with Teyana Taylor in the list for supporting actress.

Close behind One Battle After Another with 14 mentions is Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s book of the same name, which offers an imagined look at the life of William Shakespeare and his wife Anne, named Agnes in the film, following the death of one of their children.

Hamnet is mentioned in categories including best film, outstanding British film, director, adapted screenplay and casting.

The movie’s main stars, Irish actors Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, who play Shakespeare and Agnes respectively, are mentioned in the leading actor categories.

Buckley’s win at the Critics Choice Awards last weekend indicates she could be in contention for the coveted prize, as well as Oscar, with nominations for this year’s Academy Awards yet to be revealed.

Sinners, a US period piece set at the time of Jim Crow laws, also has 14 mentions with Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme garnering 13.

Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet, who plays ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in the film, recently secured the leading actor gong at the Critics Choice Awards, having also secured the spotlight award at The Palm Springs International Film Awards on Saturday.

Chalamet features on the leading actor list alongside stars including DiCaprio, Sinners actor Michael B Jordan, Pillion’s Harry Melling, Steve actor Cillian Murphy, Nuremberg star Russell Crowe and Ethan Hawke, for Blue Moon.

Yorgos Lanthimos’s new macabre comedy film Bugonia, starring Emma Stone, has 12 mentions as does Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, starring a potential supporting actor contender Jacob Elordi, who also picked up a prize at the Critics Choice Awards.

Among the major snubs are films Wicked: For Good, biopic Christy, starring Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, and Anemone, which saw Academy Award-winner Sir Daniel Day-Lewis make his return to the big screen.

Stars of movie musical Wicked – Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo – are mentioned in the supporting actress categories with the film notably missing from categories including best film and casting.

The first half of the two-part film, directed by Jon M Chu, featured in these categories when the 2025 longlist was announced.

The official nominations for this year’s film awards, taking place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in central London, will be announced on Tuesday January 27.

Bafta film committee chairwoman Emily Stillman said: “Today’s 82 longlisted films reflect a year of outstanding filmmaking told through bold, complex and original storytelling and exceptional craftsmanship.

“The presence of the British film industry across this global list is felt strongly – from our world-class talent, locations and infrastructure to scripts rooted in a distinctly British perspective.

“In a standout year for film, our 8,300 Bafta voting members face a formidable task ahead. We are delighted Bafta’s Film Awards longlists have become such an important part of awards season, giving the spotlight to a vast range of films, and we hope the public will enjoy watching and discussing them as much as we have.”

Winners will be revealed at the Bafta film ceremony hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming on Sunday February 22.

Mr Burton is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.

Longlist in full

BEST FILM

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

I Swear

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

LEADING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Andrea Riseborough, Dragonfly

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo, Sinners

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Peter Mullan, I Swear

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly

Andrew Scott, Blue Moon

Alexander Skarsgård, Pillion

Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

DIRECTOR

Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos

Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay

Hamnet, Chloé Zhao

A House of Dynamite, Kathryn Bigelow

Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

Rental Family, Hikari

Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

Sinners, Ryan Coogler

The Voice of Hind Rajab, Kaouther Ben Hania

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

The Ceremony

The Man in My Basement

Mother Vera

My Father’s Shadow

Pillion

Ocean With David Attenborough

The Shadow Scholars

Urchin

A Want In Her

Wasteman

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

It Was Just an Accident

La Grazia

Left-Handed Girl

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

Rental Family

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Voice of Hind Rajab

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Nuremberg

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Train Dreams

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ballad of a Small Player

Bugonia

Die My Love

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

COSTUME DESIGN

Bugonia

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Nouvelle Vague

Nuremberg

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

MAKE UP & HAIR

Bugonia

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle After Another

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

Wicked: For Good

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ballad of a Small Player

Bugonia

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Mickey 17

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Brain Space

Cardboard

Death’s Peak

Ovary-Acting

Solstice

Two Black Boys in Paradise

BRITISH SHORT FILM

22+1

Blondi

Magid / Zafar

Neil Armstrong and the Langholmites

Nostalgie

The Pearl Comb

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

Wonderwall

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

28 Years Later

Ballad of a Small Player

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Choral

Die My Love

Goodbye June

H is for Hawk

Hamnet

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

The Roses

Steve

Warfare

LEADING ACTOR

Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Russell Crowe, Nuremberg

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Harry Melling, Pillion

Cillian Murphy, Steve

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Brenda Blethyn, Dragonfly

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island

Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Watson, Hamnet

CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM

Arco

Boong

Elio

Grow

How to Train Your Dragon

Lilo & Stitch

Little Amelie

Zootropolis 2

DOCUMENTARY

2000 Meters To Andriivka

Apocalypse In The Tropics

Becoming Led Zeppelin

Cover-Up

The Librarians

Mr Nobody Against Putin

Ocean With David Attenborough

One to One: John & Yoko

The Perfect Neighbor

Riefenstahl

ANIMATED FILM

Arco

The Bad Guys 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amelie

Zootropolis 2

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Blue Moon

A House of Dynamite

I Swear

Is This Thing On?

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Weapons

CASTING

Frankenstein

Hamnet

A House of Dynamite

I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Pillion

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Sirât

EDITING

28 Years Later

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Weapons

ORIGINAL SCORE

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Nuremberg

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Mickey 17

Superman

Tron: Ares

Wicked: For Good

SOUND

Avatar: Fire and Ash

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

The Lost Bus

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Wicked: For Good