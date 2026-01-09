Mr Burton shortlisted for ‘Outstanding British Film’ as Bafta longlist for 2026 is announced
The most prestigious film ceremony in the UK, the Baftas, has announced its longlist today, with Mr Burton flying the flag for Wales-filmed productions.
The biographical drama film about the early life of Welsh actor Richard Burton and his relationship with his mentor Philip Burton, starring an English-led cast, has been nominated in the Outstanding British Film category alongside the likes of Hamnet, Pillion and the latest Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedy thriller One Battle After Another, starring Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, has led the 2026 Bafta longlist with a mammoth 16 mentions.
The movie, which sees DiCaprio’s character go in search of his missing daughter as his old nemesis resurfaces, features in all of the major award categories including best film, adapted screenplay, cinematography and director.
DiCaprio, 51, who won a Bafta 10 years ago for his role in epic western The Revenant, features in the leading actor category, with Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn both mentioned for supporting actor.
Chase Infiniti, who plays the daughter of DiCaprio’s character, features on the leading actress longlist, with Teyana Taylor in the list for supporting actress.
Close behind One Battle After Another with 14 mentions is Chloe Zhao’s Hamnet, based on Maggie O’Farrell’s book of the same name, which offers an imagined look at the life of William Shakespeare and his wife Anne, named Agnes in the film, following the death of one of their children.
Hamnet is mentioned in categories including best film, outstanding British film, director, adapted screenplay and casting.
The movie’s main stars, Irish actors Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley, who play Shakespeare and Agnes respectively, are mentioned in the leading actor categories.
Buckley’s win at the Critics Choice Awards last weekend indicates she could be in contention for the coveted prize, as well as Oscar, with nominations for this year’s Academy Awards yet to be revealed.
Sinners, a US period piece set at the time of Jim Crow laws, also has 14 mentions with Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme garnering 13.
Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet, who plays ping-pong champion Marty Mauser in the film, recently secured the leading actor gong at the Critics Choice Awards, having also secured the spotlight award at The Palm Springs International Film Awards on Saturday.
Chalamet features on the leading actor list alongside stars including DiCaprio, Sinners actor Michael B Jordan, Pillion’s Harry Melling, Steve actor Cillian Murphy, Nuremberg star Russell Crowe and Ethan Hawke, for Blue Moon.
Yorgos Lanthimos’s new macabre comedy film Bugonia, starring Emma Stone, has 12 mentions as does Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, starring a potential supporting actor contender Jacob Elordi, who also picked up a prize at the Critics Choice Awards.
Among the major snubs are films Wicked: For Good, biopic Christy, starring Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney, and Anemone, which saw Academy Award-winner Sir Daniel Day-Lewis make his return to the big screen.
Stars of movie musical Wicked – Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo – are mentioned in the supporting actress categories with the film notably missing from categories including best film and casting.
The first half of the two-part film, directed by Jon M Chu, featured in these categories when the 2025 longlist was announced.
The official nominations for this year’s film awards, taking place at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in central London, will be announced on Tuesday January 27.
Bafta film committee chairwoman Emily Stillman said: “Today’s 82 longlisted films reflect a year of outstanding filmmaking told through bold, complex and original storytelling and exceptional craftsmanship.
“The presence of the British film industry across this global list is felt strongly – from our world-class talent, locations and infrastructure to scripts rooted in a distinctly British perspective.
“In a standout year for film, our 8,300 Bafta voting members face a formidable task ahead. We are delighted Bafta’s Film Awards longlists have become such an important part of awards season, giving the spotlight to a vast range of films, and we hope the public will enjoy watching and discussing them as much as we have.”
Winners will be revealed at the Bafta film ceremony hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming on Sunday February 22.
Mr Burton is currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.
Longlist in full
BEST FILM
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
I Swear
Marty Supreme
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
LEADING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Andrea Riseborough, Dragonfly
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Peter Mullan, I Swear
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Andrew Scott, Blue Moon
Alexander Skarsgård, Pillion
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
DIRECTOR
Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos
Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao
A House of Dynamite, Kathryn Bigelow
Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Rental Family, Hikari
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
The Voice of Hind Rajab, Kaouther Ben Hania
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Ceremony
The Man in My Basement
Mother Vera
My Father’s Shadow
Pillion
Ocean With David Attenborough
The Shadow Scholars
Urchin
A Want In Her
Wasteman
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
It Was Just an Accident
La Grazia
Left-Handed Girl
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
Rental Family
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirât
The Voice of Hind Rajab
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Train Dreams
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ballad of a Small Player
Bugonia
Die My Love
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Train Dreams
COSTUME DESIGN
Bugonia
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Nouvelle Vague
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
MAKE UP & HAIR
Bugonia
Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
Wicked: For Good
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Ballad of a Small Player
Bugonia
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Mickey 17
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Brain Space
Cardboard
Death’s Peak
Ovary-Acting
Solstice
Two Black Boys in Paradise
BRITISH SHORT FILM
22+1
Blondi
Magid / Zafar
Neil Armstrong and the Langholmites
Nostalgie
The Pearl Comb
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
Wonderwall
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
28 Years Later
Ballad of a Small Player
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Choral
Die My Love
Goodbye June
H is for Hawk
Hamnet
I Swear
Mr Burton
Pillion
The Roses
Steve
Warfare
LEADING ACTOR
Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Russell Crowe, Nuremberg
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Harry Melling, Pillion
Cillian Murphy, Steve
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme
Brenda Blethyn, Dragonfly
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Carey Mulligan, The Ballad of Wallis Island
Gwyneth Paltrow, Marty Supreme
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Watson, Hamnet
CHILDREN’S & FAMILY FILM
Arco
Boong
Elio
Grow
How to Train Your Dragon
Lilo & Stitch
Little Amelie
Zootropolis 2
DOCUMENTARY
2000 Meters To Andriivka
Apocalypse In The Tropics
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Cover-Up
The Librarians
Mr Nobody Against Putin
Ocean With David Attenborough
One to One: John & Yoko
The Perfect Neighbor
Riefenstahl
ANIMATED FILM
Arco
The Bad Guys 2
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amelie
Zootropolis 2
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Blue Moon
A House of Dynamite
I Swear
Is This Thing On?
It Was Just an Accident
Marty Supreme
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Weapons
CASTING
Frankenstein
Hamnet
A House of Dynamite
I Swear
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Pillion
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Sirât
EDITING
28 Years Later
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Weapons
ORIGINAL SCORE
28 Years Later
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Nuremberg
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Wicked: For Good
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Frankenstein
How to Train Your Dragon
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Mickey 17
Superman
Tron: Ares
Wicked: For Good
SOUND
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
The Lost Bus
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Warfare
Wicked: For Good
