Much-loved ’80s pop stars to play intimate show in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

An award-winning, platinum-selling ’80s pop duo who have had a number of chart hits are to play an intimate show in Wales.

After playing two shows at the 180-capacity Acapela Studios in Pentyrch back in July, Scottish soul pop stars Hue and Cry have revealed a new date at the venue on June 18, 2027.

Brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane formed Hue and Cry in 1984 and the duo made a huge impact with the release of their debut album ‘Seduced and Abandoned’ (1987) which featured their first top ten single ‘Labour of Love’. The follow up album ‘Remote’ continued the trend and produced the huge hits ‘Looking for Linda’ & ‘Violently’.

Albums like ‘Stars Crash Down’, ‘Showtime’ and ‘Jazz Not Jazz’ ensured Hue and Cry’s continued successful run through the 90’s, whilst their 2005 appearances as finalists on ITV’s primetime show ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’, featuring their version of Beyonce’s ‘Crazy In Love’, thrust the band firmly back into the mainstream limelight.

A number of successful album releases and accompanying live appearances followed which included ‘Open Soul’ (2008), ‘Xmasday’ (2009), ‘Bitter Suite Again’ (2010), ‘Hot Wire’ (2012), ‘Remote: Major to Minor’ (2014), ‘September Songs’ (2015), ‘Pocketful of Stones’ (2017). To date Hue and Cry have sold more than two million records worldwide.

In 2019, Hue and Cry sold out their ‘Summer Nights at the Bandstand’ show at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove park within hours and finished the year by playing live all over the UK. With the global pandemic bringing live touring to a halt during 2020/21, Hue and Cry introduced their pioneering ‘Live from Lockdown’ streaming shows which were broadcast live from the band’s Glasgow based studio and viewed online by thousands of fans around the world. A collection of their favourite tracks from these shows was released as a ‘Best of Lockdown’ album (2022).

Hue and Cry have sold tens of thousands of concert tickets worldwide. As well as performing alongside some of the greatest artists in music history – appearing with U2, James Brown, Madonna, Al Green and Van Morrison to name but a few, the band have undertaken a multitude of their own headline tours and made numerous festival appearances.

Having made a welcome return to performing in front of audiences in both their ‘electro/acoustic’ duo and ‘full band’ formats, Hue And Cry impressed throughout their 40th Anniversary tour in 2024, a year when they released a carefully curated selection of rare material from their personal archive along with accompanying memorabilia and commentary. Looking forward, the band are amid writing more new music and continue to perform live across the country.

It doesn’t stop for the band after forty years, Pat and Greg were recognised by their peers when they were presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the Scottish Music Awards 2025 and released their highly-anticipated new album ‘Everybody’ to praise from the media and fans alike in 2026.

See hueandcry.co.uk and acapela.co.uk for tickets.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.