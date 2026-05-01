Much-loved BBC TV show to visit famous Welsh landmark

A hugely popular TV show which has run for 47 years will be visiting Wales this summer.

Much-loved BBC show Antiques Roadshow will visit Caerphilly Castle this summer for a day of filming during its 2026 tour.

The programme will be filmed at the historic venue on Saturday, July 18, and is expected to attract visitors from across the local area and further afield for the chance to have their heirlooms and curiosities valued by top experts.

Fiona Bruce and the familiar team of antiques and fine art specialists will be on hand to examine a wide variety of items, from ceramics and family silver to toys, textiles, and 20th-century collectibles.

The show is also encouraging visitors to bring items such as music and film memorabilia, designer fashion, and rare trainers, reflecting changing collecting trends.

The BBC said: “We are excited to be able to bring the Antiques Roadshow to Caerphilly Castle in South Wales.

The event is part of Antiques Roadshow’s 2026 tour, which will see the team record episodes at heritage sites throughout the UK.

Attending the Caerphilly Castle Roadshow will require a pre-booked ticket.

This year, applicants are being asked to use the BBC’s “Share Your Story” portal to describe the item they wish to bring and upload photographs.

The Antiques Roadshow team will review submissions, and may contact individuals in advance if their item is of particular interest.

Tickets can be requested through the BBC’s ticketing partner, Lost in TV, which will also provide details on the selection process and any health and safety requirements for the day.

Priority will go to those who apply in advance, but some items brought on the day may still be considered, depending on capacity.

Tourism officials hope the show’s national popularity will encourage visitors to explore more of the town and its businesses.

While many hope to uncover hidden value in their objects the real reward will be seeing their stories featured on screen.

Find out more HERE